Packers refuse to entertain any trade offers for Aaron Rodgers: Report

According to recent reports, Aaron Rodgers is unsure where he wants to play in 2022 as speculation of where the reigning NFL MVP will play next season continues.

The Green Bay Packers have been in discussions with Rodgers' representatives as they remain intent on keeping him as their quarterback for the upcoming season, should he choose to stay in Green Bay.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rappoport's latest report, the Packers have not entertained any trade talks for A-Rod. He said:

"Ever since the Aaron Rodgers rumors started, the Denver Broncos has always been the potential trade location. I'm not saying anything is happening right now. It doesn't seem like the Packers have entertained any trade thoughts at all. But in Rodgers' mind, if he was not in Green Bay, it seems that (Denver) would be the other spot he'd want to be."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also reported that the Packers are in "wait-and-see mode" regarding their quarterback's future and remain hopeful that he will return to Green Bay. They stated that there would be no trade talks until he informed them that he did not wish to return to Lambeau Field in 2022.

Why is Aaron Rodgers linked with a move to the Denver Broncos?

The Broncos recently hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach, whom Rodgers is familiar with as the duo worked together in Green Bay from 2019 to 2022.

It would be a situation that he could work with if he has aspirations of winning another Super Bowl. However, the AFC West houses three talented quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr, and is markedly tougher to win than the NFC North.

With the Broncos boasting a young receiving corps of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick, Rodgers could have another exceptional season even if he was without his favorite wide receiver, Davante Adams. The two could reconnect again in Denver if a blockbuster trade was agreed between the franchises.

Packers GM reinforced they have received no approach for Rodgers as of yet

This week at the NFL Combine, Brian Gutekunst, Green Bay's general manager, stated that they had not received any official approach for their quarterback. He added that the franchise expects Rodgers to announce his status for the upcoming season by the start of the new league year, which officially begins on March 16.

Could Rodgers swap the green and gold of Green Bay for the orange and navy of Denver? And will he take his favorite offensive weapon in Davante Adams along with him? We will find out as soon as he formally decides where he wants to suit up in the NFL in 2022.

