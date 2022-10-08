“Aaron Rodgers asking Ted Lasso if he has a good Ivermectin hookup” – NFL fans torch Packers QB ahead of Giants matchup in London

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have touched down in London ahead of their Week 5 game against the New York Giants.

Rodgers, who was quite excited to go to London, was seen watching the soccer game between the US Women's National Team and the England Women's team at Wembley Stadium earlier this weekend.

During the game at Wembley, Aaron Rodgers was seen chatting with Jason Sudeikis, the actor who played the role of Ted Lasso in the popular series.

NFL fans around the globe were quick to troll Rodgers for spending time with Sudeikis in London.

Here's what social media had to say about Rodgers' appearance in London alongside Ted Lasso:

͏• @bojackpick fields is so clear of him man B/R Football @brfootball



(via

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and Aaron Rodgers pulled up to the England vs. USWNT match(via @USWNT Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and Aaron Rodgers pulled up to the England vs. USWNT match 🌟(via @USWNT)https://t.co/FfjT4KUhtJ fraudgers watching a soccer game instead of studying filmfields is so clear of him man twitter.com/brfootball/sta… fraudgers watching a soccer game instead of studying film😭😭fields is so clear of him man twitter.com/brfootball/sta…

Oluwajomiloju @JomiAdeniran Jason Sudeikis: “The Ted Lasso crew are like my family, you know?”



Aaron Rodgers: “Not really, no.” Jason Sudeikis: “The Ted Lasso crew are like my family, you know?”Aaron Rodgers: “Not really, no.” https://t.co/gpX0M7kNsC

Ben Lapworth @benlapworth Aaron Rodgers talking to Jason Sudeikis!? Please, please don’t ruin Ted Lasso by letting him anywhere near it Aaron Rodgers talking to Jason Sudeikis!? Please, please don’t ruin Ted Lasso by letting him anywhere near it

Arielle Castillo @ariellec Christine Cupo @CCupo @ChrisEtiney I just said this aloud to myself lol Like everyone realizes that Jason Sudeikis is a soccer fan. Jason is attending all of these games. He’s not in character @ChrisEtiney I just said this aloud to myself lol Like everyone realizes that Jason Sudeikis is a soccer fan. Jason is attending all of these games. He’s not in character So funny, Aaron rodgers with his friend Ted lasso twitter.com/ccupo/status/1… So funny, Aaron rodgers with his friend Ted lasso twitter.com/ccupo/status/1…

While some fans trolled Rodgers for being spotted alongside 'Ted Lasso,' others also loved the moment.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Jason Sudeikis is seen in the crowd during the game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers' Packers heavy favorites against New York Giants

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will be playing their first ever game in London this weekend, and there's no doubt that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be determined to put on a show for NFL fans in the United Kingdom.

With the Packers already on a three-game winning streak and up against an injury-ridden Giants team, chances are they'll come out on top once again.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start against the Packers, but the offense will miss some key personnel due to injuries.

Doug Rush @TheDougRush



Given the Giants are without Kadarius Toney is now dealing with another hamstring injury; the other one, which is why he’s out for the Giants vs the Packers.Given the Giants are without Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard , this was something the Giants couldn’t afford. They need Kadarius Toney and healthy. Kadarius Toney is now dealing with another hamstring injury; the other one, which is why he’s out for the Giants vs the Packers.Given the Giants are without Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard, this was something the Giants couldn’t afford. They need Kadarius Toney and healthy.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay are both out injured.

As a result, there will be pressure on running back Saquon Barkley to continue his run of form against the Packers' defensive unit.

This game will be a great opportunity for Green Bay's young receivers, who are still working hard to gain the trust of Aaron Rodgers.

Both teams are 3-1 coming into this game, but it's hard to see Rodgers and the Packers losing this game to the Giants.

As things stand, the Packers are favored by -8 points, and it will be interesting to see if they are able to cover the spread against the Giants in London.

Poll : 0 votes