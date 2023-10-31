Aaron Rodgers trolls Jets' punter Thomas Morstead's wife Lauren after she forgot QB's name

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. The quarterback, who is making his way back from an Achilles injury, always has something to share.

This week, it was a funny story about his teammate, punter Thomas Morstead. Rodgers told McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk about meeting Morstead's wife. Apparently, she called him 'Andrew' instead of 'Aaron', and it made him question if she knew who he was.

"Thomas has become a good friend. His wife doesn't really know my name. She called the wrong name when she met me, she called me 'Andrew'. So I'm not sure who she thought I was. But that is a little joke between Thomas and I and Daphne. I don't even know, I think her name is Diana or Daphne or something. Probably neither of those," Rodgers said.

He then joked that it was a joke between him, Thomas Morstead, and 'Daphne.' The Jets' punter's wife's name is actually Lauren. So, he returned the favor by calling her the wrong name.

Thomas Morstead calls Aaron Rodgers' presence 'hopeful'

Aaron Rodgers mentioned to Pat McAfee that he and punter Thomas Morstead had become good friends. Just the day before, Morstead was on the ESPN show and spoke about Rodgers. Talking about how the team feels now that the quarterback has returned to the team facility, Morstead said:

“Let me tell ya, it’s like a hope thing. Every day, every week you see him out there. He’s done another week of rehab and all of a sudden he’s doing a little something new.”

“We just gotta keep hanging in there and keep finding ways to win. You can already see the story of how this thing could end. It’s exciting just to even think about it. It’s too good of a story, you can already see the ending. … It gives the guys a lot of hope about what could be.”

Aaron Rodgers has entered the next stage in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles that he suffered in Week 1. He had surgery in California and waited until he was able to travel again to return to the New York Jets.

Morstead said that seeing Aaron Rodgers' progression makes the team hopeful. He added that the team can see his return coming sooner rather than later, which gives them the ability to think positively about the end of the season.

An overtime win over the New York Giants on Sunday has the team sitting third in the AFC East with a 4-3 record.