Aaron Rodgers unvaccinated as per NFL, claims has antibodies due to homeopathy

The NFL confirmed that Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated and therefore has to spend ten days away from the team after contracting COVID, as per mandatory COVID protocols this season. That means he will be out of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and most likely against the Seattle Seahawks the following week as well.

More here: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19.More here: nfl.com/news/packers-q… #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19. More here: nfl.com/news/packers-q…

Aaron Rodgers reportedly sought exemption from league rules for unvaccinated players by claiming he had done alternative treatment to prevent COVID.

Aaron Rodgers claimed exemption based on homeopathic treatment

Aaron Rodgers underwent homeopathic treatment and then petitioned the NFL to consider him a vaccinated player. In Aaron Rodgers' contention, the homeopathic treatment raised his antibody levels to a degree that should have allowed him to be considered 'immunized'. He had told reporters the same thing when quizzed on the matter.

If his antibody levels were indeed as high as he claims, he could have qualified for the exemption by taking one shot of any approved anti-COVID vaccine. However, Aaron Rodgers has not done so. The league protocols stipulate that to become fully vaccinated, they can do,

"A quantitative antibody test (taken at the Club facility and administered by BioReference Laboratory personnel after Aug. 26, 2021 and before the individual has received any dose of a COVID vaccine) demonstrating COVID total antibody levels (IgG, IgA, IgM) to the spike protein of 100 U/mL or greater, and a positive antibody test to the COVID IgG nucleocapsid protein, and 14 days have passed since the individual received one dose of any COVID vaccine (Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna)."

This meant that Aaron Rodgers had to follow daily testing and face-covering mandates and was at a higher risk of having to stay away for five days if he came into close contact with any other individual who had COVID, even if he tested negative.

Either way, Aaron Rodgers' claim of having sufficient antibodies due to homeopathic treatment has remained unsubstantiated thus far. It has caused him to put his reputation on the line since his previous statements on this matter were, to put it mildly, misleading.

One person who has gained out of this is backup quarterback Jordan Love.

He will start for the Green Bay Packers against the Kansas City Chiefs. If he plays well, maybe Aaron Rodgers will find that he himself unwittingly opened the door for his successor due to his vaccine hesitancy.

