"Have some faith in the organization" - Aaron Rodgers makes plea to Green Bay fans after Packers fail to draft wide receiver 

After finally resolving his contract issues this off-season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers in 2022, following a three-year, $150.8 million extension.

Packers fans, and maybe even Rodgers himself, were surprised at how things played out on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft. In the first round of the draft, Green Bay's front office didn't select a wide receiver. History, however, tells us it shouldn't have been expected. After all, it is something they haven't done in the past 20 years, but after trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in the off-season, there is an urgent need for that position that wasn't filled on day one.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show following the end of day one of the draft, Rodgers urged Green Bay Packers fans to keep the faith with the organization. He also said that he would find a way to make things work. The 38-year-old said:

"We got a great group of men working there, I'm excited to get back there and get things going. We got a lot to play for, a lot of exciting things. I'm sure the Packer Nation will be wondering why we didn't take a receiver or trade up or whattnot, but at this point, you've just gotta have some faith in the organization.

"Whoever we bring in tomorrow and the rest of this draft, I'm going to put in the time to make it work with those guys, and we're gonna find a way in Matt's offense to be successful, like we always have."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSSeatGeekSpectacular125k "I'm excited to get back to Green Bay & get things going.. we've got a lot to play for & we're gonna find a way to be successful like we always have" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "I'm excited to get back to Green Bay & get things going.. we've got a lot to play for & we're gonna find a way to be successful like we always have" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSSeatGeekSpectacular125k https://t.co/jxzrgy59VS

Rodgers acknowledged that he and his offense did not get the job done in the post-season last year against the San Francisco 49ers. He stated that they must improve.

Will the Green Bay Packers select a wide receiver on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft to help Aaron Rodgers?

There is no doubt that there is still plenty of talent at the receiver position in terms of the NFL draft, and the Packers will surely be looking to add some form of wideout to their roster on day two.

Green Bay, for sure, bolstered its defense in the first round of the draft, selecting linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt with the 28th overall pick.

Will the Packers look on the offensive side on day two of the draft, particularly at the receiver position, to help give Rodgers more options in 2022?

Edited by Windy Goodloe