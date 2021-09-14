Aaron Rodgers visibly upset after Packers defeat, QB's reaction sparks memefest on Twitter

Aaron Rodgers had 28 pass attempts, 15 passes completed, 133 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns. And yes, it is the Green Bay Packers' three-times and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, not someone with the same name.

In his Week 1 outing, Rodgers appeared to function with two left feet and arms after a long, winding summer that reached a half-baked conclusion. While the Packers were put to the sword by Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints, there was something to take away from that dreadful defeat.

NFL fans had the time of their lives reveling in that loss. The Green Bay Packers' loss was seemingly NFL Twitter's gain as it sparked a memefest on the social media platform this week.

Aaron Rodgers visibly upset after the Packers' defeat

Aaron Rodgers looks like an undercover cop accused of planting evidence pic.twitter.com/IJI4sUMnrj — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 13, 2021

Aaron Rodgers looks more like Danny Trejo than Aaron Rodgers looks like Aaron Rodgers#Saints #Packers pic.twitter.com/IjTfsK7vkV — Chris P. Stakes ➐ 🥩 (@ChrisPStakes) September 13, 2021

when you’ve got no choice but to testify against your buddy for a reduced sentence pic.twitter.com/yhwzUm2fvb — Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) September 13, 2021

Aaron Rodgers.

Prison Mike.



I see no difference.#NFL pic.twitter.com/9KQbYPnulu — Opinions on NASCAR (William Richard) (@nascar_opinion) September 12, 2021

The curious case of Aaron Rodgers' future

The Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, September 20, at Lambeau Field. It's unclear if Rodgers will start or if the Jordan Love-era will begin in Green Bay.

After all, Aaron Rodgers may have had a rough outing, but he's still the reigning NFL MVP and will likely bounce back in no time.

If Rodgers shows a lackadaisical attitude in practice this week, then the Packers should be considering starting Jordan Love next week. Could they also consider trading Rodgers to load up for a run at the Super Bowl with Love under center? Stranger things have happened in the NFL.

Before making any decision, the Packers' coaching staff and general manager will have to sit down and talk with Aaron Rodgers to try and understand what happened on Sunday. A game that was far from MVP-caliber will likely play on Rodgers' mind in what is widely expected to be his last season in Green Bay.

Packers fans and GM Brian Gutekunst will hope the reigning NFL MVP bounces back in Week 2. If not, the Green Bay Packers' early-season struggles could get the better of them in a long season.

