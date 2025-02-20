"Aaron Rodgers wanted his time to come to an end": NFL insider unveils shocking revelation after Jets move on from 4x MVP

NFL insider Dianna Russini contradicted a recent report claiming that Aaron Rodgers was desperate to extend his tenure with the New York Jets. The veteran quarterback's first season with the New Yorkers didn't go as expected, which led to his exit following a 5-12 record.

Russini joined the "Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday to share details about the final days of Rodgers' tenure at MetLife Stadium while rejecting the notion that he "pleaded" to play one more season with the AFC East franchise.

"I refuse to do the source-off and dig on who is saying what because I just went through it for two years with the Jets with so much of my reporting because it comes with a lot of heat... I’ll just go with what I know, and nobody had shared with me that Rodgers was begging to stay a New York Jet...

"In fact, this entire time, I knew that Aaron Rodgers wanted his time in New York to come to an end as well. He knew this chapter was over a while ago. So unless there was a change of heart and he just really fell in love with the Jersey Shore, I have a hard time believing he’s sitting there going, you know, ‘Woody, let’s fix this…’ I don’t believe any of that," Russini said.

On Friday, a New York Post report suggested that Aaron Rodgers didn't want his career to end this way and tried to persuade Jets' officials to get another chance. After missing the entire 2023 season with an Achilles injury, he returned to the field hoping to take the team to the playoffs.

Even though he was solid at times, the Jets couldn't get things going and regressed from the prior year (7-10) when they had three quarterbacks starting games.

NFL insider says Aaron Rodgers could join NFC West franchise

Now that his time with the Jets is over, Aaron Rodgers is seen as an attractive option for several teams around the NFL. ESPN insider Adam Schefter floated the idea of Rodgers joining the LA Rams as Matthew Stafford's future with the team is up in the air.

Schefter says Rodgers would be a cheaper option for the Rams and they could receive draft picks for their Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The Giants have been linked with a move for Stafford, which could open the door for Rodgers to get a new chance under an offensive mastermind like Sean McVay.

