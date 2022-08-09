Aaron Rodgers to join LIV Golf? Packers QB wants $800 million to make the switch to controversial tour

Over the past few years, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has dropped plenty of hints about his potential retirement. Rodgers has only recently signed a new contract, which commits his future to the Packers for the next three years. However, at thirty-eight, Rodgers is the second oldest quarterback in the league. The oldest is the man that time forgot - Tom Brady.

The Green Bay stalwart recently confirmed that he has no intention of following Brady's lead and playing until he is forty-five. So it should come as little surprise that Rodgers is already planning for life after football. He is unlikely to be short of offers, and entering the commentary booth will surely be an option.

But it appears that he has other plans. During an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Rodgers suggested that he may be interested in joining the LIV Golf Tour. Here's what he said:

"Probably around Tigers number, 800 million. So there is a chance. Everybody's got a price. Yeah. We've all got a price."

What is the LIV Golf Tour and is Aaron Rodgers likely to join it?

LIV Golf Invitational - London - Day Three

The world of golf has been shaken to its foundation by the introduction of the Saudi-funded LIV golf tour. In what has become a battle for the future of the sport, some of the game's top names have defected from the established PGA Tour. This includes six-time major champion Phil Mickelson.

With the PGA Tour unwilling to allow players to participate on both tours, battle lines have been drawn. The fight has already grown fierce and bitter. Rebel defectors are now subject to heavy fines and have been barred from future PGA events.

Unsurprisingly, this has led to multiple anti-trust lawsuits against the PGA tour, as the golfing world decends into an all-out war. However, with astronomical amounts of money on offer to join the LIV tour, players continue to defect.

Some high-profile players, such as Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, are said to have been paid signing bonuses of over $100 million. Last month, LIV CEO Greg Norman confirmed that Tiger Woods had received an offer in the region of $800 million to make the jump. However, Woods declined.

With no compromise apparently in sight, the situation in the world of golf will likely get worse before it gets better. The PGA Tour is approaching its valuable end-of-season events and many golf analysts think that there could be a new wave of defections once they are completed.

Aaron Rodgers is not Tiger Woods. Though they would undoubtedly have him, it is unlikely they'd pay him anywhere close to what he is asking. For now, the Packers quarterback will play the 2022 NFL season and try to win the Super Bowl.

But once he retires, it would not be a surprise to see him playing golf.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Pardon My Take podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell