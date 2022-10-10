Richard Sherman thinks Aaron Rodgers is heavily recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to save Packers' 2022 season

In Week 5, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were shocked by the New York Giants as they lost in London by 22-27. At one point, it looked like they were going to win easily. However, the Giants played much better in the second half, and the Packers were unable to fight back.

The Packers only scored two points in the second half, and Aaron Rodgers, who looked great for most of the first half, couldn't get going in the second half because of problems on offense.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA Daniel Jones just beat Aaron Rodgers while missing 4 of his top 5 wide receivers Daniel Jones just beat Aaron Rodgers while missing 4 of his top 5 wide receivers https://t.co/GO1svxsMpk

On his podcast, Richard Sherman talked about why Aaron Rodgers is actively recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to Green Bay, as the former Rams receiver could save their season. Here's what Sherman said about the Aaron Rodgers-OBJ linkup:

"A-Rod needs more weapons like they're going to have to make a trade. They're going to have to make a trade. Watson got hurt early in the game. Like they're going to have to make a trade they tried to go in and make it happen with these young guys."

"I mean, if he had anybody there probably called an Odell every second of the day, you know, I mean, I'm sure a rod is sending them that Hey, stranger you up text every day. Like, I know he has to be because he needs him."

Sherman continued:

"He (Rodgers) needs OBJ. He would make a huge difference to this Green Bay Packers team. But OBJ is just you know, he's not ready yet. First of all, he gotta wait till November and then he's taking his time. This is like college recruiting football."

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL Aaron Rodgers on his relationship with OBJ:



"Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now... Obviously with a player like that, obviously you're hoping there's a way you can play together... I like Odell a lot." Aaron Rodgers on his relationship with OBJ:"Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now... Obviously with a player like that, obviously you're hoping there's a way you can play together... I like Odell a lot." https://t.co/8OjLj2Ubpg

As per reports, Odell Beckham Jr. is targeting a return in mid-November to return to the field, and by then the situation will become clearer for him regarding the team that he wants to sign for.

Will playing with Aaron Rodgers at Packers be the right decision for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

Many teams are interested in acquiring the services of Odell Beckham Jr. and there will be a tough race between them to seal the signature of the star receiver.

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are arguably the best two teams in the NFL and would provide Beckham Jr. with an opportunity to win another Super Bowl. Playing alongside Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay as a WR1 can be a lucrative offer for the 29-year-old receiver.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ

[via



1. Buffalo Bills

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Green Bay Packers

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Los Angeles Chargers TOP LANDING SPOTS for Odell Beckham Jr.[via @CodyJBenjamin 1. Buffalo Bills2. Los Angeles Rams3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers4. Green Bay Packers5. Kansas City Chiefs6. Los Angeles Chargers TOP LANDING SPOTS for Odell Beckham Jr. [via @CodyJBenjamin]1. Buffalo Bills2. Los Angeles Rams3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers4. Green Bay Packers5. Kansas City Chiefs6. Los Angeles Chargers https://t.co/ttjh1HPFEz

The option for a return to the Rams is always open to OBJ, and they need him more than any other team in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers would love to have a versatile receiver like Beckham Jr. but the decision isn't in his hands, and he can hope that the former Giants receiver opts to sign with the Packers.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Richard Sherman Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes