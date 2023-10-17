New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been seen recently without crutches and throwing on the sidelines after suffering an Achilles tear on September 11, 2023. The injury occurred during the Jets' fourth offensive play from scrimmage.

Many thought that Rodgers would be sidelined for the entirety of the 2023-2024 season, but signs are pointing to Rodgers making a very early comeback.

A report this morning said that Rodgers is on pace for a Week 15/16 return, which would mean he would return to the field nearly four months after his Achilles tear.

According to CBS Sports HQ injury expert Marty Jaramillo, Rodgers is moving three times faster than normal protocols.

"He's moving almost three times as fast as traditional protocols. No boot, no crutches, minimal limp. It's quite exponential. There is no precedent for this type of recovery following an Achilles tear. He is beating back Father Time."

"By Month 4 or even 3 at this pace -- or shall we say at a Rodgers pace -- he would be at the equivalent of Month 9 or 10 of traditional healing."

NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers' speedy recovery from his torn Achilles tendon

NFL fans on social media aren't buying into Aaron Rodgers' speedy recovery. Many have raised concerns such as the star quarterback re-injuring himself while others think he will be drug tested if he pulls off the quick turnaround.

Here's how fans on Reddit reacted:

Can the New York Jets compete for the AFC East title this year?

Robert Saleh during Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets

Through the first six weeks of the 2023 NFL season, the New York Jets hold a 3-3 record. They are currently in third place in the AFC East behind the Miami Dolphins (5-1) and the Buffalo Bills (4-2.)

Two of their victories came against contenders in the Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jets have a top-10 defense in the league, and have been able to grind out some close victories.

It will be interesting to see if Aaron Rodgers can return this season and how healthy he will actually be.

Either way, the playoffs seem like a big obstacle for the Jets to accomplish, given how competitive their own division is.

Zach Wilson hasn't been playing good enough to lead them there through six games, and an injured Aaron Rodgers may not be able to get the job done late in the season.

