"They always have some special wrinkle" - Aaron Rodgers not underestimating the Vikings ahead of key divisional clash

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers face division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, on Sunday as they look to maintain their number one seed in the NFC.

With a 15-9-1 record against the Vikings, Rodgers knows how to win, but the Mike Zimmer-led defense has given up 20 or fewer points this season five times and the reigning NFL MVP knows the defense he will be facing presents its challenges.

"They can throw a number of different things at you and they always have some special wrinkle," Rodgers said Wednesday, as per packers.com.

Rodgers hasn't seen everything from Mike Zimmer

With Rodgers being in the same division as the Vikings and having had his tussles with Mike Zimmer, which includes 12 games, the reigning NFL MVP was asked if he thought he had seen everything that Zimmer and the defense could throw at him.

"I doubt it," Rodgers said. "Every time we play them, they present something new."

Rodgers and the Packers certainly have bragging rights over their rivals, winning three out of their last five meetings. The sides split last season's two-game series 1-1. The Packers won the first (the 2020 season opener) 43-34 where Rodgers was in supreme form, completing 32 of his 44 passes for 364 passing yards and four touchdowns. He was not sacked and had a rating of 127.5.

The second matchup was a masterclass in the run game for Zimmer and the Vikings. Kirk Cousins threw only 14 times, 11 of which were completed for 160 yards, and had a rating of 138.1 with a touchdown. Dalvin Cook was a beast on the ground, racking up 30 carries for 163 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings won 28-22.

Both teams are coming off wins heading into this divisional clash. The Packers completed a rare shutout of Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in a 17-0 win, while Kirk Cousins and the Vikings defeated the L.A. Chargers 27-20 as Cousins threw two touchdowns and 294 passing yards in the victory.

Rodgers and the Packers currently hold the number one seed in the NFC and are top of their division with the Vikings following them. A win for Minnesota would go a long way in trying to reel in the Packers, but a loss would almost certainly end their hopes of winning the division.

There's a lot on the line for both sides, and it's not just bragging rights but also potential playoff implications.

