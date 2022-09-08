"Does the back say "Immunized?", "I knew he was a Trumper" - Aaron Rodgers wearing Donald Trump-inspired t-shirt sparks reactions from NFL fans

Another week, another Aaron Rodgers story. This one, though, is somewhat different to the Green Bay Packers star's recent ayahuasca and percocet headlines. Earlier this week, the reigning NFL MVP turned up to practice wearing a “Rodgers/Lazard ‘23 MAKE GREEN BAY GREAT AGAIN” t-shirt.

The shirt was a play on former US President Donald Trump's campaign slogan 'Make America Great Again.'

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman No still photography allowed in the locker room and he didn't talk today, but Aaron Rodgers is wearing a "Rodgers/Lazard '23 MAKE GREEN BAY GREAT AGAIN" T-shirt.

Aaron Rodgers' latest stunt didn't go down well with a number of fans on social media, who slammed the Packers star for his controversial shirt. Here's what social media users had to say about the incident:

Patrick Sheldon @P_Shels Does the back say "Immunized?"

Kyle @striker19HB I knew he was a Trumper

Sawyer @WIConservative1 No way 💀

Season23 @ChiefsGotBlurrd "The left will cancel me and the right will champion me"If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, eats bread or crackers like a duck

WE THE NEW GOVERNMENT🇺🇸 @bigjayalmighty This finna be a wild year

Patrick Patoka @PatrickPatoka @mattschneidman Augh…..i love the sentiment but does it have to be phrased THAT way??? 🤢🤮

That was just one section of fans, of course. The other side was curious to know who was behind the whole idea and if the t-shirt was on sale.

Matt Pickett @Matttrombone @mattschneidman The people want to know: who designed the shirt, and where can we get a copy?

Rachel @RachMariie @mattschneidman me to the first person to print copies of this shirt

iCaree @icareeicg @mattschneidman I want that T!! Where can I get it?

Aaron Rodgers, of course, has been toying with headlines in recent times.

Aaron Rodgers' recent headline tour

New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers may have been crowned the league's MVP for two seasons running, but he hasn't won himself much praise over the last year or so. Back in early November last year, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 after claiming he was "immunized."

Rodgers then called on the words of Martin Luther King, essentially misquoting the civil rights leader. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers said:

“The great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense."

But that wasn't all. The Packers quarterback also championed the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19:

“I consulted with a now good friend of mine Joe Rogan, after he got Covid, and I’ve been doing a lot of stuff that he recommended."

He then added:

“Why do people hate ivermectin? Not just because Trump championed it, but because it’s a cheap generic and you can’t make any money off of it."

Rodgers made headlines this offseason by appearing on the Aubrey Marcus podcast and admitting to taking ayahuasca. He admitted to taking the drug this offseason as well, in order to help love himself and others. He said that ayahuasca is a large part of his success and back-to-back MVP performances.

He made more headlines when he appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience. Rodgers admitted to taking percocet during an NFL game and in general said a lot of controversial things about vaccinations.

As the Green Bay Packers embark on yet another season with the league MVP under center, the franchise will hope this hullabaloo is behind come Week 1. The Packers will go up against the Minnesota Vikings to open the season. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, with the likes of Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard expected to fill the Davante Adams-shaped hole in the Packers' offense.

All eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers to see how he fares without star wide receiver Davante Adams.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

