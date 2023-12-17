Just minutes into his New York Jets debut in Week 1, quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury. The severity of an injury can cost players their season or more, depending on the recovery period.

However, Rodgers surprised everyone when he returned to practice just days before his 40th birthday. As the return window for him to become active inches closer, the quarterback could be back on the field this season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans aren't impressed with the news of Rodgers' quick recovery time. Many suspect foul play, wondering if the veteran quarterback even suffered a torn Achilles in the first place. Others have said Rodgers shouldn't return because the New York Jets are 5-8 and technically out of playoff contention.

Below are some of the comments left by NFL fans about Rodgers's impending return:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will QB Aaron Rodgers play in 2023?

Aaron Rodgers was medically cleared and returned to practice on November 29, 2023, sooner than anticipated. He had suffered an Achilles injury against the Buffalo Bills. Upon his return, he was given a 21-day window during which the Jets could place him back on the active roster. He would be considered out for the remainder of the season if they didn't.

Expand Tweet

On Sunday morning, news that Rodgers will be placed on the active roster this week circulated on news channels. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be available to play next week at home against the Washington Commanders.

Zach Wilson was initially the starter after Rodgers' injury. However, his struggles leading the offense persisted, leading the Jets to bench him. Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian also took turns as QBs for the Jets to no avail.

Wilson did return to the starting job in Week 14 and led the Jets to a 30-6 victory over the Houston Texans. He will also get the start in Week 15 on the road against the Miami Dolphins, a tough AFC East divisional matchup.

While Rodgers is likely to be active in Week 16, the Jets have not decided on whether he will take the field against the Commanders. The team could remain cautious and decide to wait until next season for their veteran QB to make his next start.