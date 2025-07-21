"Aaron Rodgers will return for another season": Ex-NFL WR predicts Steelers scenario for 4x NFL MVP’s return in 2026

Former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins gave a bold prediction for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers for the 2025 season.

Ad

Hawkins believes Pittsburgh will win a playoff game, which will prompt Rodgers, the four-time MVP, to return for another season and delay his retirement.

"The Steelers will win a playoff game and because of that Aaron Rodgers will return for another season," Hawkins said on Monday, via ESPN's "Get Up. "

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If this guy wins a playoff game, his personality, which is quirky and you can talk about it, it will fit perfectly where the Pittsburgh Steelers are. Not only that, he will be intoxicated with affinity and he's going to say, 'Hey, let's run it back Pittsburgh fans.'"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2017, when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round. Mike Tomlin has coached the team well enough that they've never had a losing season in his 18 campaigns with the franchise.

However, a playoff victory has eluded the team in the last eight years. Pittsburgh is hoping that the addition of Rodgers would help turn things around in 2025.

Can Aaron Rodgers help the Steelers end their playoff victory drought?

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year $13.65 million contract with Pittsburgh this offseason after being released by the Jets. It includes $10 million of guaranteed money, with the contract potentially going as high as $19.5 million with potential earnings via incentives.

Ad

The quarterback is expected to be the Steelers' QB1 for the 2025 season after they opted to move on from Justin Fields and Russel Wilson. They both saw playing time in 2024, earning Pittsburgh a playoff bid.

Rodgers' past two seasons with New York did not go as expected, with his 2023 season lost to a season-ending injury. His 2024 performance was underwhelming despite the Jets surrounding him with a formidable offensive roster on paper.

Rodgers has expressed his intent to retire after next season. However, if he tastes victory in the postseason, it could tempt the Green Bay Packers legend to give it one more shot in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.