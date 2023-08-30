‘Aaron Rodgers wishing he back at that darkness retreat’: Jets get ridiculed by NFL fans for vibing to Sexyy Red

Aaron Rodgers and his New York Jets teammates vibed to Sexyy Red in practice and many fans have remarks and questions. It came in the 2023 Hard Knocks Episode 4, where the temperature had been noticably higher in other instances.

There was a foul-mouthed rant by the quarterback against his tight end for messing up a route. There were people featured who we would come to know had later been cut from the roster. Aaron Rodgers laid into Jihad Ward during a preseason game with the New York Giants. Amongst all that tension, there was this moment of genuine joy and carefreeness.

NFL fans react to the Jets listening to Sexyy Red

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Naturally, many people were excited that the New York Jets were grooving to Sexyy Red. It seemed a mash of pop culture and football, two essential commodities in New York. See below the comments by some people on social media.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Is Aaron Rodgers ready for his first regular season with the New York Jets?

Sexyy Red might be winning over the Jets, but they themselves have to do some winning on the field. After a dramatic offseason that involved Aaron Rodgers' trade from the Green Bay Packers, new players, new coordinators and Hard Knocks appearances, the Jets now have to deliver. The time for excuses is over: they had an elite defense and the problem on offense was their quarterback, which is now resolved.

The Jets, who were bottom of the AFC East last season, open their season against the Buffalo Bills, who finished top of their division. It is an immediate challenge to see whether Aaron Rodgers can stabilize the ship and move them forward. Based on what we saw on Hard Knocks, there are still some teething problems, that has seen the quarterback lash out at his teammates. We have also seen Randall Cobb remind the receivers about making bad plays in the previous episode.

As the rubber meets the road, there are no hiding places. However, one must remember that immediate results might not mean anything. The first six weeks of Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a hit-and-miss kind of story. Once he got into the groove, they won the Super Bowl.

That being said, the scrutiny on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will be immense right from the first minute. Sexyy Red can do her job away from gameday to get the players in the right frame of mind, but the players have to do it all on their own when the regular season starts.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 699 votes