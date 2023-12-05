Aaron Rodgers worried about cancel culture coming for Jordan Love one week after Bryce Young concern

While Aaron Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets this season, he still has a lot of love for Green Bay and wants them to succeed.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show for his daily Tuesday appearance, Rodgers spoke about how well the Packers and quarterback Jordan Love are doing following their recent victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

While praising Love for his early success, Rodgers spoke about not crowning Love right now, or any of the young quarterbacks due to their early success or lack of success. He thinks too many young QBs are pressured these days due to people crowning them as boom or bust prospects early on.

"He's playing well, especially the last three games playing outstanding. As well as he's playing, can we not crown him right now? For his own sake. Because we shouldn't do that to kids. We shouldn't crown them. And we shouldn't cancel them. I think he's gonna be a great player in league for a long time."

"But can we let him play his career? For all these young kids that are playing, let's give him some time to develop, you crown somebody too early, the expectations are way too tough to deal with, you bury somebody right away, dealing with that type of negativity and pressure is hard for people to come back from."

Recently, Rodgers spoke about people trying to cancel Bryce Young early on in his career due to his struggles in his rookie season.

Here are the comments Rodgers made recently about Young:

"The people that commentate on the league, scrutinize the league, they wanna cancel and bury people much too quickly. There's not a lot of opportunity for people to learn and go through their lumps. They're already crowning Stroud and burying Bryce. I get it, but, it's his first year.

And yeah, Stroud has been fantastic, and Bryce hasn't had the same type of numbers. But are we really gonna bury a 22-year-old kid after a season? I hope not. I wouldn't count against that kid. I think he's a phenomenal player, he's got a great work ethic - you know, we played in the preseason. I don't think anybody was thinking this was going to be a 1-10 team"

Aaron Rodgers injury update: Will the NY Jets star quarterback play again this season?

Aaron Rodgers during Los Angeles Chargers v New York Jets

There's a chance Aaron Rodgers could suit up and play for the New York Jets this season.

Rodgers suffered what was thought to be a season-ending torn Achilles injury on September 11, during the team's season opener vs the Buffalo Bills.

While Rdogers began recovering at a rapid rate, he announced early on in his recovery that he plans on playing this season.

On November 29, the Jets designated Aaron Rodgers to return from IR. There's been mixed reports that have said Rodgers will play only if the Jets will be in playoff contention (which they won't be) and some saying he will return to the field no matter what. The situation is murky and yet to be determined.

