Aaron Rodgers' Zenith endorsement: Everything we know about $12,800 limited-edition Chronomaster Sport

Aaron Rodgers has played in the NFL for nearly two decades, which has brought some major endorsement opportunities for the New York Jets quarterback. His latest brand partnership is unlike any other though.

Swiss luxury watchmaker brand Zenith, which has been in business for 158 years, has partnered with the quarterback. The Zenith Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition will be released on Nov. 2, 2023. The limited-edition watch is an El Primero 3600-powered sports watch. It has a 41mm x 13.8mm stainless-steel case with highly intricate detail.

The dial, color watch window and bezel are all green in a nod to Rodgers' career with both the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets. It's also the first time that Zenith has used Arabic numbers on the face of a sports watch. The numbers resemble those printed on NFL jerseys.

The price tag on the limited edition watch is $12,800 and will be available online as well as at Zenith locations.

Aaron Rodgers' net worth

Aaron Rodgers has played in the National Football League since 2005 when he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. He has continued to be at the top of the list of the highest-paid quarterbacks throughout his career. In 2013, he signed his first lucrative contract with a five-year extension worth $110 million.

In 2013, he signed a four-year contract extension with the Packers worth $134 million. In 2022, he signed another massive extension, this time for three years, which was worth $150.8 million and included $101.5 million in guaranteed money.

At the start of the 2023 NFL season, the New York Jets quarterback had an estimated net worth of about $200 million.

Is QB Aaron Rodgers still endorsed by State Farm?

The New York Jets quarterback has had endorsement deals with some major brands throughout his NFL career. He has appeared in commercials for Pizza Hut, Adidas, Sharpie, IZOD and State Farm, to name a few.

His State Farm commercials, some alongside Patrick Mahomes, were among the more popular. They even featured his famous touchdown celebration, which the brand nicknamed the "Discount Double Check." After the 2022 NFL season, State Farm ended its 12-year partnership with Rodgers.

Rodgers was reportedly paid about $3 million a year for his appearance in the State Farm commercials.