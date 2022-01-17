"AB is a weirdo" - NFL fans call out Antonio Brown for latest Tom Brady comment

Antonio Brown disparaged Tom Brady on The Full Send Podcast, and NFL fans were having none of it. Supporters were quick to voice their displeasure at what they saw as an unfair attack by Brown on Brady, even though the quarterback had supported the wide receiver in the darkest of days. They pointed out the degree of ungratefulness in this whole situation.
Other NFL fans were quick to point out that the receiver had gone back on his comments because Brady is pretty much the only one in the league who would stick up for him right now.
Other NFL fans were not in the mood to accept the purported retraction of the statements he made. They said that it was during the podcast that Antonio Brown was truly candid.
Perhaps the one NFL fan who summed it up best chose brevity instead of trying to explain the situation.
What did Antonio Brown say about Tom Brady?
Antonio Brown was in full damage control mode as he tried to withdraw comments he made on Tom Brady on The Full Send Podcast. The topic of his friendship with Brady came up during the episode, and he was rather unflattering about it.
“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football,” Brown said.
Later, in an attempt to walk back the remark he made on Brady and his friendship, Brown told TMZ.com reporters, "I love Tom. That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were took out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady."
The intervening period between the two different remarks offered NFL fans a chance to let Brown know exactly what they thought about him.
Ultimately, Brown is the one who is paying for the consequences. As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, aim to go deep into the postseason, the wide receiver is left with a murky future in the NFL.