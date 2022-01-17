"AB is a weirdo" - NFL fans call out Antonio Brown for latest Tom Brady comment

Antonio Brown disparaged Tom Brady on The Full Send Podcast, and NFL fans were having none of it. Supporters were quick to voice their displeasure at what they saw as an unfair attack by Brown on Brady, even though the quarterback had supported the wide receiver in the darkest of days. They pointed out the degree of ungratefulness in this whole situation.

Gregggggggggggggggg @DonaldsonG61 ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Antonio Brown recently said some things about Tom Brady. More recently, Brown tried to un-say them. wp.me/pbBqYq-cb6C Antonio Brown recently said some things about Tom Brady. More recently, Brown tried to un-say them. wp.me/pbBqYq-cb6C What an absolute joke of a teammate & human being. Tom Brady was at one time the only one sticking his neck out for him and because AB has a temper tantrum he goes off on everyone. Someone needs to grow up. twitter.com/ProFootballTal… What an absolute joke of a teammate & human being. Tom Brady was at one time the only one sticking his neck out for him and because AB has a temper tantrum he goes off on everyone. Someone needs to grow up. twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

Other NFL fans were quick to point out that the receiver had gone back on his comments because Brady is pretty much the only one in the league who would stick up for him right now.

Andy @andytaylor6 ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Antonio Brown recently said some things about Tom Brady. More recently, Brown tried to un-say them. wp.me/pbBqYq-cb6C Antonio Brown recently said some things about Tom Brady. More recently, Brown tried to un-say them. wp.me/pbBqYq-cb6C He realized who his most powerful ally was and if he ain’t with Brady, nobody else would sign him twitter.com/profootballtal… He realized who his most powerful ally was and if he ain’t with Brady, nobody else would sign him twitter.com/profootballtal…

Other NFL fans were not in the mood to accept the purported retraction of the statements he made. They said that it was during the podcast that Antonio Brown was truly candid.

Russell Henry @IamTheRussBus ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Antonio Brown recently said some things about Tom Brady. More recently, Brown tried to un-say them. wp.me/pbBqYq-cb6C Antonio Brown recently said some things about Tom Brady. More recently, Brown tried to un-say them. wp.me/pbBqYq-cb6C When you take shots at arguably the best QB in the league, your margin for error is virtually non-existent. You can't just roll it back. AB has been tellin on himself. He meant what he said at the time. Every word of it. twitter.com/profootballtal… When you take shots at arguably the best QB in the league, your margin for error is virtually non-existent. You can't just roll it back. AB has been tellin on himself. He meant what he said at the time. Every word of it. twitter.com/profootballtal…

Perhaps the one NFL fan who summed it up best chose brevity instead of trying to explain the situation.

What did Antonio Brown say about Tom Brady?

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown was in full damage control mode as he tried to withdraw comments he made on Tom Brady on The Full Send Podcast. The topic of his friendship with Brady came up during the episode, and he was rather unflattering about it.

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football,” Brown said.

Later, in an attempt to walk back the remark he made on Brady and his friendship, Brown told TMZ.com reporters, "I love Tom. That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were took out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady."

The intervening period between the two different remarks offered NFL fans a chance to let Brown know exactly what they thought about him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ultimately, Brown is the one who is paying for the consequences. As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, aim to go deep into the postseason, the wide receiver is left with a murky future in the NFL.

Edited by Piyush Bisht