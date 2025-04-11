Abdul Carter’s agent reveals major update on Penn State star's recovery

Penn State superstar Abdul Carter is likely to go into the top 5 of the NFL Draft, but a big question mark appeared during the NFL combine. He was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his foot and did not participate in the event.

Ad

A superstar with an injury before the draft is never a good signal. However, the situation never appeared to be a concern in Carter's case, and on Thursday, his situation improved even more.

The edge defender went through a medical recheck in Indianapolis on Thursday, and according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, there has been significant improvement in his situation and no surgery will be needed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It should be a non-factor with the teams at this point", said Rosenhaus.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The defender did not participate during Penn State's Pro Day as he was also recovering from injury. During the combine, Rosenhaus told scouts that Carter's injury would not be a big concern in the long term, and Thursday's result confirmed no serious injury.

The Penn State superstar had 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four defended passes in 2024, making a strong case for an early pick in April. With his qualities both as a pass rusher and as a run defender, Carter dominated during the college football season.

Ad

Abdul Carter in strong contention to be a top 3 pick in the draft

The lack of strong options in the 2024 quarterback class could lead to interest from both the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants. Both teams have quarterback needs, but with the Tennessee Titans likely selecting Cam Ward at #1, players such as Carter and Travis Hunter are possibilities for them.

Ad

Mel Kiper's annual two-round mock draft had the Giants acquiring the pass rusher with the third overall pick:

In his first season as a full-time edge rusher (after playing primarily off-ball linebacker in past years), he had 12 sacks and 23.5 total tackles for loss. I see elite traits on the tape. And considering the Giants have holes all over their roster, they might opt for the best player on the board. They'd have something with him, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence II up front.

The betting odds have also shifted for the pass rusher. He's now considered the favorite to be the third overall pick in the draft, with Ward's favorite to go #1 and Hunter's favorite to go #2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More