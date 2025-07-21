"Absolutely hideous": NFL fans react to Steelers’ bold 1933 throwback reveal for SNF showdown vs Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' new throwback jerseys are getting a big thumbs down from numerous fans on social media.On Monday, the team revealed the new look uniforms that pay tribute to their first season as a franchise in 1933. The jerseys have black stripes across the middle alongside white block numbers with the Pittsburgh city crest on the jerseys, which are primarily yellow with a little bit of black and white.On X, @Lemieux66 called the new uniforms:&quot;Absolutely hideous.&quot;&quot;Should have left them in the past,&quot; said @StuCofWV.@AGWags627 meanwhile tweeted:&quot;Wearing this against another yellow helmet team is going to be so ugly.&quot;The 1933 Pittsburgh team finished fifth in the Eastern Division that season with a record of 3-6-2. These new look outfits will be worn during their Week 8 Sunday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers on October 26. The Packers have a similar-looking colour to the Steelers, with their gold going along with the white and green.&quot;old QB wearing &quot;interesting&quot; throwbacks for Pittsburgh close enough, welcome back 2016 Steelers,&quot; wrote @timehasflownby on X.&quot;oh they want everyone watching that game,&quot; said @notyouknowsimba.@BrownHarraway tweeted:&quot;Swiiiiiiiing and a miss!&quot;The Steelers, with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, wore similar-looking jerseys during the 2016 season, winning the AFC North with an 11-5 record and eventually losing in the AFC championship game to the New England Patriots. This season, a fellow veteran QB will likely be wearing that jersey in Aaron Rodgers. When they wore those jerseys in 1933, they were known as the Pittsburgh Pirates, the name of the current Major League Baseball team.Steelers may not be done adding playersWe may know what the Steelers' uniforms will look like in 2025, but the 53 players who will be wearing those jerseys remain a mystery.Steelers insider Mark Kaboly spoke to Sports Illustrated on Monday. According to him, General Manager Omar Khan may still attempt to add someone at a key defensive position.&quot;I don't think Omar's done yet with safety.&quot;&quot;You talk about not doing your due diligence of trying to improve a defense and create competition by just handing a starting job to Juan Thornhill, who had a below average season last year.&quot;Thornhill signed with the Steelers in March for a one-year, $3 million contract. Veterans Justin Simmons and Julian Blackmon were two players mentioned in the column that the team could pursue in free agency.Per Over the Cap, the Steelers have $17,645 million of cap space to work with.