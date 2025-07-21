  • home icon
  "Absolutely hideous": NFL fans react to Steelers' bold 1933 throwback reveal for SNF showdown vs Packers

"Absolutely hideous": NFL fans react to Steelers’ bold 1933 throwback reveal for SNF showdown vs Packers

By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 21, 2025 16:11 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Steelers' new throwback jerseys are getting a big thumbs down from numerous fans on social media.

On Monday, the team revealed the new look uniforms that pay tribute to their first season as a franchise in 1933. The jerseys have black stripes across the middle alongside white block numbers with the Pittsburgh city crest on the jerseys, which are primarily yellow with a little bit of black and white.

On X, @Lemieux66 called the new uniforms:

"Absolutely hideous."
"Should have left them in the past," said @StuCofWV.
@AGWags627 meanwhile tweeted:

"Wearing this against another yellow helmet team is going to be so ugly."
The 1933 Pittsburgh team finished fifth in the Eastern Division that season with a record of 3-6-2. These new look outfits will be worn during their Week 8 Sunday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers on October 26. The Packers have a similar-looking colour to the Steelers, with their gold going along with the white and green.

"old QB wearing "interesting" throwbacks for Pittsburgh close enough, welcome back 2016 Steelers," wrote @timehasflownby on X.
"oh they want everyone watching that game," said @notyouknowsimba.
@BrownHarraway tweeted:

"Swiiiiiiiing and a miss!"
The Steelers, with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, wore similar-looking jerseys during the 2016 season, winning the AFC North with an 11-5 record and eventually losing in the AFC championship game to the New England Patriots.

This season, a fellow veteran QB will likely be wearing that jersey in Aaron Rodgers. When they wore those jerseys in 1933, they were known as the Pittsburgh Pirates, the name of the current Major League Baseball team.

Steelers may not be done adding players

We may know what the Steelers' uniforms will look like in 2025, but the 53 players who will be wearing those jerseys remain a mystery.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly spoke to Sports Illustrated on Monday. According to him, General Manager Omar Khan may still attempt to add someone at a key defensive position.

"I don't think Omar's done yet with safety."
"You talk about not doing your due diligence of trying to improve a defense and create competition by just handing a starting job to Juan Thornhill, who had a below average season last year."

Thornhill signed with the Steelers in March for a one-year, $3 million contract. Veterans Justin Simmons and Julian Blackmon were two players mentioned in the column that the team could pursue in free agency.

Per Over the Cap, the Steelers have $17,645 million of cap space to work with.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
