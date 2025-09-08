"Absolutely no reason to bring it up": NFL fans call out Mike Tirico for airing Mike Green’s sexual assault allegations on Bills vs. Ravens broadcast

Fans were unhappy with NBC's Mike Tirico for talking about Mike Green's sexual assault allegations during the Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens showdown. John Harbaugh's team drafted the linebacker in the second round of this year's NFL draft.

Ad

After Tirico mentioned Green's allegations on a public broadcast, fans on social media criticized the play-by-play announcer for sharing information unrelated to the game.

PCA Owns Your Poverty Franchise @PCAEXISTS There was absolutely no reason for the announcers to bring up those SA allegations against Mike Green 😭

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Sports fan Mark Kremer” @mark_kremer So Mike Tirico can bring up the sexual assault allegations for Mike Green but not Justin Tucker?!?!?

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Austin @ChefTrillie Mike Tirico talking about Mike Green is hilarious when both are Diddy disciples

Ad

BoNixSzn @TheJokerSexua11 why they just violate mike green like that son😭

Ad

Noah @YordanForHOF44 Mike Tirico talking about Mike Green’s assault allegations like he himself isn't a whole ass predator just like Green

Ad

Green played for the Virginia Cavaliers and the Marshall Thundering Herd during his collegiate stint. During the NFL combine in February, he opened up about being accused of two separate cases of sexual assault allegations. One took place in high school, and one was during his time with the Cavaliers, which resulted in him transferring to play for Marshall.

However, the linebacker was never charged and has constantly defended his innocence. During his two-season stint with the Thundering Herd, Green played in 26 games and recorded 127 total tackles, 21.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss.

Ad

Last season, he helped them win the Sun Belt championship and finish with a 10-3 campaign. Green was uncertain if he would hear his name called in the draft because of his off-field issues. So when the Ravens acquired him with the 59th pick, he was left in tears at his draft party.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Mike Green's sexual assault allegations

In April, Eric DeCosta talked about the sexual allegations concerning their rookie linebacker. He stated that the Baltimore Ravens had done their due diligence, looking into the matter before drafting Mike Green.

Ad

"We understand the severity of what these allegations were, of course," Costa said as per ESPN. "But doing our due diligence, we are comfortable with Mike. I think the best is yet to come with him, and I'm glad we got him.

"We got as much information as we could," he added. "We considered the facts, we considered the allegations. We considered what the reports actually were and what they weren't, and we made the decision base off of that."

Mike Green started his NFL journey with the Ravens with a 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills. They next take on the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 14. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.