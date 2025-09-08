  • home icon
  "Absolutely no reason to bring it up": NFL fans call out Mike Tirico for airing Mike Green's sexual assault allegations on Bills vs. Ravens broadcast

"Absolutely no reason to bring it up": NFL fans call out Mike Tirico for airing Mike Green’s sexual assault allegations on Bills vs. Ravens broadcast

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 08, 2025
NFL fans call out NBC
NFL fans call out NBC's Mike Tirico for airing Mike Green’s sexual assault allegations on Bills vs. Ravens broadcast

Fans were unhappy with NBC's Mike Tirico for talking about Mike Green's sexual assault allegations during the Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens showdown. John Harbaugh's team drafted the linebacker in the second round of this year's NFL draft.

After Tirico mentioned Green's allegations on a public broadcast, fans on social media criticized the play-by-play announcer for sharing information unrelated to the game.

Green played for the Virginia Cavaliers and the Marshall Thundering Herd during his collegiate stint. During the NFL combine in February, he opened up about being accused of two separate cases of sexual assault allegations. One took place in high school, and one was during his time with the Cavaliers, which resulted in him transferring to play for Marshall.

However, the linebacker was never charged and has constantly defended his innocence. During his two-season stint with the Thundering Herd, Green played in 26 games and recorded 127 total tackles, 21.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss.

Last season, he helped them win the Sun Belt championship and finish with a 10-3 campaign. Green was uncertain if he would hear his name called in the draft because of his off-field issues. So when the Ravens acquired him with the 59th pick, he was left in tears at his draft party.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Mike Green's sexual assault allegations

In April, Eric DeCosta talked about the sexual allegations concerning their rookie linebacker. He stated that the Baltimore Ravens had done their due diligence, looking into the matter before drafting Mike Green.

"We understand the severity of what these allegations were, of course," Costa said as per ESPN. "But doing our due diligence, we are comfortable with Mike. I think the best is yet to come with him, and I'm glad we got him.
"We got as much information as we could," he added. "We considered the facts, we considered the allegations. We considered what the reports actually were and what they weren't, and we made the decision base off of that."

Mike Green started his NFL journey with the Ravens with a 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills. They next take on the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 14. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
