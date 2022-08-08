"I’ve received multiple death threats" - Deshaun Watson's accuser reveals shocking treatment she has received from fans 

Ashley Solis, the first of 30 massage therapists to take legal action against Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct, called out the NFL for not caring about his accusers. In a joint press conference with attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all 30 accusers, Solis said she’s gotten death threats and had people come up to her publicly:

“The whole situation has been emotionally and mentally taxing. I’ve received multiple death threats, had angry people approach me in public and I’ve had hundreds, if not thousands, of people say terrible and vile things about me on the internet.’’

She expressed her disapproval of the quarterback's six-game suspension, saying the message states that the league doesn’t care:

“What do the actions of the NFL state to little girls who have suffered at the hands of someone perceived to have power - That it’s not a big deal? That they don’t care? Tough sh**? That’s what I’ve taken from their actions.’’

Solis also noted in the press conference that she’s there to be a voice for those who felt they didn’t have the power to speak up:

“I’m here today and have been here for all of the girls, women and humans in general who have ever felt that they didn’t have the power to speak up.’’

NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, gave Watson a six-game suspension. However, the league is fighting the suspension via an appeal.

NFL Appeals Suspension of Watson

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference

In their appeal, the league is seeking a minimum year-long ban, but also a proper fine and treatment. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear Watson’s appeal. Prior to Judge Robinson’s ruling, both the league and NFLPA tried to reach an agreement.

The league’s final deal pertained to a 12-game suspension and a fine of between eight and $10 million.

Ultimately, Watson's side turned down the offer since they weren't willing to agree to any deal that was going to suspend the quarterback for more than six to eight games. The former Houston Texans quarterback also wasn't willing to sign off on a big fine.

We’ll see if the six-game suspension is upheld or if the Browns will be without their franchise quarterback for the entire 2022-23 season.

