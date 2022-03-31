"Crushing blow to survivors everywhere" - Deshaun Watson's accuser slams Cleveland Browns for massive NFL deal

One of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s accusers is not a fan of the Cleveland Browns for handing him a huge contract.

In an open letter, accuser Lauren Baxley talked about how all of the quarterback's accusers hoped he’d be stopped and wouldn’t be emboldened or enabled for his actions:

“My name is Lauren Baxley. On March 11, I sat in a secure room with five other women who claimed that my abuser, Deshaun Watson, had also assaulted them. Some of these women had civil cases against him; some did not. For the women who did not have civil representation, any hope for a shred of justice or validation hung in the hours that ticked by. While our experiences may have varied somewhat in detail and severity, we shared the hope that he would be stopped—that somehow, he would not be enabled or emboldened to hurt even more women in the ways he hurt us.”

Baxley concluded her letter by saying that the Browns giving him a large contract was a significant blow to sexual assault survivors everywhere:

“Conversely, I have also read the comments and outrage in support of me and the other women. Watson’s record $230 million contract, indeed that he is employed at all after his pattern of abuse, is yet another crushing blow to survivors everywhere. Testimony is evidence, and two dozen women have testified under some form of oath to his behavior and attacks.”

Cleveland gave the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback a five-year, $230 million dollar contract, which includes a $44,965,000 signing bonus, $230 million guaranteed, and a yearly salary of $46 million.

In the 2022 season, Watson will get a base salary of $1,035,000 and a signing bonus of $44,965,000, while holding a cap hit of $10,028,000 and a dead cap value of $230 million.

Despite the quarterback not facing criminal charges, there are still 22 active civil lawsuits filed against him that claim sexual harassment and assault.

Deshaun Watson and his NFL career

Watson as a player for the Houston Texans

The 26-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career in the league with the Houston Texans. He was drafted 12th overall by the Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft and finished third in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season.

He was in the top 15 in passing yards (4,165) and touchdown passes (26) in the 2018 season while throwing for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns the following season in 2019.

In the 2020 season, the quarterback led the league in passing yards with 4,823 yards and tied for seventh in touchdown passes with 33.

Now, he’ll start the 2022 season leading the Browns as their franchise signal-caller.

