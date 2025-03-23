Lamar Jackson is stepping into the spotlight – literally. The Baltimore Ravens QB is making his acting debut in season four of rapper 50 Cent’s hit Starz series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and some fans think it’s more than just a side gig. One viral take was that Jackson is boosting his mainstream appeal so the NFL nudges him toward the Super Bowl for ratings.

50 Cent, the show’s producer, hyped up the move on social media on March 22, saying,

“Yes I’m turning it up notch! Lamar Jackson tonight in Raising Kanan we sucker free!”

Jackson himself teased his character, E-Tone, as a “deadly, dangerous” role — far from his usual job of slicing up defenses. But is this just a passion project, or is there a bigger game at play? Fans wasted no time chiming in.

“Lamar acting to gain visibility” one fan said.

Others thought he was simply setting up his post-NFL career.

“Lamar Jackson could also be setting up his post NFL livelihood because NFL careers don’t last forever,” another fan pointed out.

“Acting on a 50 Cent production ain’t raising awareness to the necessary audience,” one fan argued.

“Lamars clearly not focused Wont beat the Chiefs or Benegals,” another said, worrying about distractions.

“Lamar needs to take one for the team and just join the Illuminati. We hungry for a ship over here!” another commented.

Whether Jackson’s acting gig is a savvy career move or just a fun detour, he’s keeping people talking.

Lamar Jackson mocks Bengals after Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins’ mega extensions

The Bengals just locked in their star duo, and Lamar Jackson is not losing sleep over it. Cincinnati secured Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with massive extensions, but the Ravens’ QB had jokes, posting a GIF of LeBron James on March 20, pretending to be scared before bursting into laughter.

Cincinnati went all-in on its offense. Chase inked a four-year, $161 million deal ($112M guaranteed), while Higgins signed a four-year, $115 million contract. Joe Burrow celebrated the moves, saying,

“For the next four years, you know what you're going to get from us and we're going to be right here. We're paying the right guys. Guys who work really hard for what they have. Guys who aren't going to get complacent or anything like that".

AFC North rivalries never sleep, and this latest exchange just added more fuel to the fire.

