Adam Pacman Jones arrested: Former Bengals CB left furious after getting charged at airport

Adam Pacman Jones was arrested recently. The former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, though, was released from jail after being charged with terroristic threats.

The incident allegedly occurred when Jones was drunk, a claim he denied. He called the charges "b******t" and expressed frustration at his arrest.

Jones refuted the charges after being released:

"Do I look intoxicated to you? I only been locked up for two hours. Y'all talking about 6:30 in the morning. Who in the hell is drunk at 6:30 in the morning, man? This s*** getting old, bro. It's getting old. And we gotta stop doing this."

What charges has Jones faced in Greater Cincinnati?

Jones implored reporters to report the facts. Adam Pacman Jones was accused of being drunk at an airport and making terroristic charges early this morning. Officials were called over to deal with what was described as an unruly passenger.

Jones is facing misdemeanor charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening. Before the arrest, a video went viral of Jones ranting about his Bengals' loss on Sunday.

The team played the Cleveland Browns and were thoroughly beaten, 24-3. Joe Burrow, fresh off a record-setting contract extension, threw for less than 100 yards in the loss.

Unfortunately, this is neither Jones' first incident with the law nor his first issue at an airport. He has had a few legal troubles throughout his career and in his retirement, which began after 2018.

Adam Pacman Jones net worth 2023

The former Bengals cornerback, who also played for the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, accumulated a nice fortune while playing in the NFL. In total, his career earnings came out to just under $40 million. He was drafted in 2005.

Adam Pacman Jones was arrested for serious charges on Monday morning

In total, his net worth is currently estimated to be $18 million. He's made a nice life for himself after football in terms of his current financial status.