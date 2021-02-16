NFL: Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested After Alleged Beatdown

Former NFL Cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones is once again landed in trouble with the law and is under arrest following an alleged assault involving another person.

Former Bengal Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested in Hamilton Countyhttps://t.co/nixAQY4IL9 — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) February 15, 2021

Jones was placed under arrest early Monday morning in Hamilton County, Ohio. According to filed court documents, Jones is accused of punching and kicking someone unconscious, leading to his subsequent arrest.

'Pacman' Has Had Legal Issues From The Beginning

Before he even stepped onto an NFL field for the first time, Jones had legal issues. When he was drafted by the Titans in 2005, he was already on probation, stemming from a physical altercation in West Virginia.

Before pre-season that year, he got into more legal trouble after being charged with assault and felony vandalism in Tennessee. After his rookie season in the NFL, he added a drug possession charge in Georgia (ultimately dismissed) to his record, along with a felony, misdemeanor and obstruction of justice.

During training camp for his second season in the NFL, he was arrested again, this time for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He received a misdemeanor assault citation and a one-game suspension for the incident.

At that point, his numerous off-the-field problems, including his alleged involvement in a 2007 Las Vegas strip club shooting (resulting in a plea deal, extortion charges and civil lawsuits) led to a full-season suspension for the entire 2007 season.

Adam "Pacman" Jones forced to pay over $12M stemming from a 2007 incident at Vegas strip club http://t.co/q8WgnrKCg9 pic.twitter.com/W6SRsbVImH — Skyline Sports (@SkylineSports1) January 9, 2015

Jones' continued troubles throughout his NFL career

A few months before he was allowed back into the NFL, 'Pacman' was accused of assaulting a woman at another strip club in Atlanta, Georgia. A warrant for his arrest was issued for that altercation. While now playing for the Cowboys (one season in 2008), Jones was suspended for 4 games for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

This had resulted from an incident involving Jones's bodyguard, though no one was ever arrested or charged. Once that season was over, the Cowboys released 'Pacman' after news broke that he was a suspect in a 2007 shooting at an Atlanta strip club. In 2009, Jones then found himself playing football for a season in the CFL.

'Pacman' Jones, with the Cincinnati Bengals

In 2010, 'Pacman' was back in the NFL, this time with the Bengals. He managed to stay out of legal trouble during much of his time in Cincinnati, playing there for eight seasons. However, he was arrested yet again for disorderly conduct, assault, obstructing official business, and a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance.

By the 2018 off-season, the Bengals were done with Jones making him a free agent. His final season consisted of only seven games of the 2018 season in Denver, before he was ultimately released. He retired from the NFL in 2019.

As of this point in time, Jones is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center, facing misdemeanor assault charges.