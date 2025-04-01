Adam Schefter believes Aaron Rodgers hasn’t signed with Steelers because of another team

Aaron Rodgers has the league pondering his fate once again. For sometime now, every offseason saw questions for the quarterback heading into an age 41 season. However, this is the longest Rodgers has gone without knowing which team he will join. It also is his first time on the open market (he was traded to the Jets and drafted by the Packers).

Many have speculated that Rodgers essentially only has the Pittsburgh Steelers as an option. However, one NFL insider believes another option could be on the table in Rodgers' mind. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Get Up," NFL insider Adam Schefter named another team that could have delayed Rodgers' interest in the Steelers (1:50):

Trending

"Aaron Rodgers, in the eyes of some people, because we don't know exactly what he's thinking, has to have some level of interest in playing for the Minnesota Vikings. ...

"A team that plays indoors... in a city in which that would represent the same path that a former Packers great all-time quarterback followed Green Bay to New York to Minnesota."

Schefter continued:

"There are no obvious solutions so we're left to deduce he looks like a guy who wants to play when he's out at UCLA throwing the football to DK Metcalf, but there's been no commitment to Pittsburgh, perhaps because of the idea that Minnesota's in the background, lurking."

So, even if the Vikings have suggested that they want J.J. McCarthy over Rodgers as their starter, it doesn't mean that Rodgers still doesn't want to join the team.

Exploring Aaron Rodgers’ fit with DK Metcalf and George Pickens

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly met with DK Metcalf for a throwing session already, so he has explored whether it's a fit with the wide receiver. He has also met with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. Essentially, he's kicked all four tires but hasn't gone all-in.

However, throwing to both Metcalf and George Pickens could be an easier task than throwing to Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. Adams was older in 2024 than Metcalf is this season.

Garrett Wilson and George Pickens might be somewhat of an equal trade-off, but Pickens might be the No. 2 receiver in the offense or the second No. 1 receiver, depending on how things go.

At face value, it appears that the Pittsburgh Steelers have a solid setup waiting for Rodgers if he bites. At this point, even as he might be holding out hope for the Vikings, the Steelers appear to be a respectable option.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up," and H/T Sportskeeda.

