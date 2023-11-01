Adam Schefter believes Mark Davis has settled difference in $100,000,000 contract handed to Jon Gruden

When Jon Gruden left the Las Vegas Raiders due to the release of emails sent by the head coach with racist and insensitive language to refer to NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, there was one specific point about him leaving the organization that seemed to be unaddressed: money.

When he became the Raiders' head coach, Jon Gruden signed a ten-year, $100 million contract with the franchise. The e-mail leak ended the deal after three and a half years, but it was unclear what happened to the remaining money. During his appearance on ESPN's First Take, NFL insider Adam Schefter spoke about how that's not an issue anymore:

Well, first of all, we don't even know how the Gruden situation resolved itself. There was some sort of discussion between Jon Gruden and Mark Davis at the time when the NFL uncovered those emails, so I'm sure they figured out how to settle the differences in the remaining balance on that contract. I think Josh McDaniels, after this season, if I'm not mistaken, has about three years upwards of 30-plus million dollars left on the contract.

What did Jon Gruden say about DeMaurice Smith?

The NFL and the NFLPA were in a tough spot in 2011, as the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on the terms of the new CBA, which forced a lockout that threatened the 2011 NFL season.

In an email to then-Washington Commanders president Bruce Allen, Gruden called the NFLPA's executive director, DeMaurice Smith, "Dumborris Smith," and said that "he had lips the size of Michelin tires."

At the time, Gruden worked for ESPN as an analyst on Monday Night Football, seven years before he got back into coaching with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders received an email regarding the incident, and sure enough, a couple of days later, Jon Gruden decided to leave the team, with Rich Bisaccia taking over as the interim head coach.

Josh McDaniels was hired to become their head coach in 2022, but with a 6-11 season and more problems arriving in 2023, it's unclear whether the Raiders will look for a new leader in 2024.