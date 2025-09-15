The Tush Push, originated by the Philadelphia Eagles for short-yardage plays, is becoming more and more of a hated play. The Tush Push is a play where the team's offense crowds the quarterback and has a player or two in the backfield push him forward through the defense. It's already annoying enough for defenses to stop the almost automatic play, but now, the league has noticed a trend of the Eagles jumping offsides on the play.In Sunday's game, there were multiple non-calls in the game, and it had the football world furious after the Eagles' 20-17 win. Even ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter called out league officials for missing multiple calls in the game. Schefter said:&quot;The biggest thing here to me is that this game was lost in March. This game was lost when the NFL owners refused to ban the tush push from happening. It wasn't lost yesterday. It was lost in March. And there might be a lot of games that the Eagles play that are lost in March, because this play is unstoppable.&quot;It not only does it, defense not how, not know how to handle it, but the even the officials don't even know how to handle it. You're seeing the Eagles linemen jump offside every play. It's a false start. The officials have no idea. Defenses have no idea. And the Eagles get to do whatever they want on every single play in the tush push.&quot;Multiple Chiefs players, coaches commented on the missed Tush Push callsNFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs - Source: GettyAs expected, multiple players and members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization commented about the missed calls after Sunday's loss.Chiefs coach Andy Reid even commented about the refs missing some calls, stating, 'they might've had a couple of 'em that they got off early.' Reid said:“You try to get penetration, is what you try to do, to be able to stop [the tush push],” Reid said via Yahoo Sports. “They might’ve had a couple of ‘em that they got off early on, but we’ll look at that.&quot;Even multiple Chiefs' players expressed the missed calls. Defensive tackle Chris Jones may have the best view of any player lining up against the Eagles' Tush Push, being in the middle of the Chiefs' defensive line. He even expressed that he thinks the refs missed a few calls.&quot;You can't get all the calls right,&quot; Jones said. &quot;Just because we see it, sometimes the officals 15, 20 feet away, sometimes you miss those small things. We think he jumped multiple times. An official didn't see it, so it wasn't called. We just gotta go and play the next down.&quot;The Green Bay Packers proposed to ban the play this offseason, but at the NFL owners' meeting, only 22 out of the 24 necessary teams voted to ban the play.As for now, the play is alive and well and we can expect to see the Eagles continue using the play.