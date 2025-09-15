  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Adam Schefter blames NFL owners for Chiefs' loss to Eagles in Week 2 - "Even the officials don't know how to handle it"

Adam Schefter blames NFL owners for Chiefs' loss to Eagles in Week 2 - "Even the officials don't know how to handle it"

By Rob Gullo
Published Sep 15, 2025 18:25 GMT
NFL: NOV 20 Eagles at Chiefs - Source: Getty
NFL: NOV 20 Eagles at Chiefs - Source: Getty

The Tush Push, originated by the Philadelphia Eagles for short-yardage plays, is becoming more and more of a hated play. The Tush Push is a play where the team's offense crowds the quarterback and has a player or two in the backfield push him forward through the defense. It's already annoying enough for defenses to stop the almost automatic play, but now, the league has noticed a trend of the Eagles jumping offsides on the play.

Ad

In Sunday's game, there were multiple non-calls in the game, and it had the football world furious after the Eagles' 20-17 win. Even ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter called out league officials for missing multiple calls in the game. Schefter said:

"The biggest thing here to me is that this game was lost in March. This game was lost when the NFL owners refused to ban the tush push from happening. It wasn't lost yesterday. It was lost in March. And there might be a lot of games that the Eagles play that are lost in March, because this play is unstoppable.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It not only does it, defense not how, not know how to handle it, but the even the officials don't even know how to handle it. You're seeing the Eagles linemen jump offside every play. It's a false start. The officials have no idea. Defenses have no idea. And the Eagles get to do whatever they want on every single play in the tush push."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Multiple Chiefs players, coaches commented on the missed Tush Push calls

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs - Source: Getty
NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs - Source: Getty

As expected, multiple players and members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization commented about the missed calls after Sunday's loss.

Ad

Chiefs coach Andy Reid even commented about the refs missing some calls, stating, 'they might've had a couple of 'em that they got off early.' Reid said:

“You try to get penetration, is what you try to do, to be able to stop [the tush push],” Reid said via Yahoo Sports. “They might’ve had a couple of ‘em that they got off early on, but we’ll look at that."
Ad

Even multiple Chiefs' players expressed the missed calls. Defensive tackle Chris Jones may have the best view of any player lining up against the Eagles' Tush Push, being in the middle of the Chiefs' defensive line. He even expressed that he thinks the refs missed a few calls.

"You can't get all the calls right," Jones said. "Just because we see it, sometimes the officals 15, 20 feet away, sometimes you miss those small things. We think he jumped multiple times. An official didn't see it, so it wasn't called. We just gotta go and play the next down."
Ad

The Green Bay Packers proposed to ban the play this offseason, but at the NFL owners' meeting, only 22 out of the 24 necessary teams voted to ban the play.

As for now, the play is alive and well and we can expect to see the Eagles continue using the play.

About the author
Rob Gullo

Rob Gullo

Twitter icon

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications