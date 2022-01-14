NFL Insider Adam Schefter gets blasted for referring to Mike Tomlin as 'NFL's only Black head coach'

ESPN's Adam Schefter has faced some serious backlash for his recent tweet regarding Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. With the offseason now starting for several NFL teams, coaches are being fired left, right and center.

This has left the Pittsburgh coach as the only Black head coach in the league, and Schefter took to Twitter to say just that.

Schefter wrote on his Twitter account:

" Mike Tomlin currently is the NFL’s only Black head coach."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Mike Tomlin currently is the NFL’s only Black head coach. Mike Tomlin currently is the NFL’s only Black head coach.

He pointed out that out of all 32 NFL teams, Tomlin is the only African-American who currently holds a head coach position. The NFL is all about diversity, but with the firing of Houston Texans head coach David Culley, the Steelers head coach is now the only Black head coach in the league.

Some NFL fans took to their Twitter accounts and tore Schefter apart over his tweet, with one fan stating that Shefter only posted for his personal gain.

AJ @ajgard18 @816Burner @James_S547 @AdamSchefter These guys love posting controversial shit for their own personal gain. @816Burner @James_S547 @AdamSchefter These guys love posting controversial shit for their own personal gain.

Another user commented, telling Schefter to stop making it a race issue.

Another person wrote in reply to Schefter's status, saying the ESPN insider was "kind of" racist to make such an observation.

The Great Finegany @finny287jags @AdamSchefter Kind of racist to point this out ….why does it matter. Nfl owners don’t care as long as they win. They want best candidate. It’s why Eric b. Bryon L (plz jags) and Flores all should be hcs this off-season. @AdamSchefter Kind of racist to point this out ….why does it matter. Nfl owners don’t care as long as they win. They want best candidate. It’s why Eric b. Bryon L (plz jags) and Flores all should be hcs this off-season.

A user by the name of Alex stated that things will not change regarding diversity in the NFL and college ranks until it is incentivised.

Alex @alexpatrick14 @AdamSchefter It should be level or closer to 50/50, but we’re asking multi-millionaire owners from “that generation” to take it upon themselves to do the right thing and give opportunity where it’s due. Nothing will change significantly IMO until it’s incentivized, both in NCAA/NFL. @AdamSchefter It should be level or closer to 50/50, but we’re asking multi-millionaire owners from “that generation” to take it upon themselves to do the right thing and give opportunity where it’s due. Nothing will change significantly IMO until it’s incentivized, both in NCAA/NFL.

Mike Tomlin, a Steelers great

Having been head coach of the Steelers since 2007, the 49-year-old has been ever-present for the organization. He has also done something that no other coach has ever done: he has never had a losing season.

In his 15-year career, just three times have the Steelers finished without a winning record, being 8-8 at season's end. Every other season, the Steelers are at least above .500.

During his time in the Steel City, the 49-year-old has guided the Steelers to the playoffs 10 times (including this year) and won the Super Bowl in his second year as head coach, defeating the Arizona Cardinals in 2008.

He has only made it to the AFC Championship game once and has been bundled out of the postseason at the wildcard stage four times. Despite his lack of success in the playoffs, his regular season record is sensational.

He has won 154, lost 85 and drawn two games and has an overall winning percentage of .643, which is remarkable given how long he has been in the league.

Next season, he will be starting with a quarterback that isn't Ben Roethlisberger, as the future Hall of Famer will likely retire.

