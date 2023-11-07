Adam Schefter claps back at Aaron Rodgers' wild accusation of sucking up to NFL organizations

Aaron Rodgers and Adam Schefter have a long story, with the NFL quarterback not a fan of the ESPN insider and the work he does to break the news about transactions, contracts and everything else related to the league. But it does seem that their paths will cross more often.

With Pat McAfee's show moving to ESPN recently, the former Indianapolis Colts punter now has access to Adam Schefter in his program, giving the latest news in the league. But with Aaron Rodgers also being part of McAfee's show on Tuesday, it does seem that the attacks will have to cease for a while.

Or maybe not, depending on Schefter's view.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the ESPN insider's appearance on Pat McAfee's show on Monday, Schefter started by asking McAfee to wait due to the insider "washing some balls" at that moment. A week ago, Rodgers stated that, with the trade deadline looming, "Schefter probably knows better cause he’s ball-washing for a lot of people" regarding the insider's access to the NFL franchises.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers comeback: how is his recovery going?

It does seem that what seemed to be a miracle is now getting closer to reality, with the New York Jets quarterback walking to the stadium without limitations as the Jets host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

He was spotted throwing the football in warm-ups before the game, while also moving slowly and without fear of putting pressure on his left leg. It's unclear in what stage of rehab he is, but it's obvious that it's quicker than expected.

There's absolutely no point for the Jets to force things if the team is out of the playoff picture when December arrives. Obviously, after years of suffering with the position, New York fans would love to see Aaron Rodgers playing for them, but it's pointless to do so if there's nothing to play for.

He tore his Achilles after an offseason full of hope and after just four snaps. It's still unlikely that Aaron Rodgers will return in the 2023 season, but the New York Jets certainly hope he can pull off another miracle.