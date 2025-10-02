Adam Schefter connects Shedeur Sanders’ mime response on Browns' QB situation to Rex Ryan criticism

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders has been in the news for his reaction to the team naming fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel the starting quarterback for the Week 5 clash against the Minnesota Vikings.When Sanders was asked about Gabriel getting the starting role from veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the former Colorado star mimed his answers, seemingly shrugging off the question.While his reaction drew backlash from many, ESPN's Adam Schefter clarified that Sanders' mime act was a response to Rex Ryan, who had called out the quarterback for &quot;running his mouth&quot; last week.&quot;A lot of people are probably unaware that Rex Ryan ripped him and he's responding to Rex Ryan. So people see this clip and they say, 'what is this guy doing here?' without realizing the actual context to it.&quot;However, Schefter felt it wasn't the right time to clap back at Ryan.“Now, there’s a time and a place for this,&quot; Schefter said. &quot;That probably wasn’t the time, not on the day where the Browns make a quarterback change, so his answer comes off in that way, with him trying to send a message to Rex Ryan. It goes viral and obviously creates a firestorm, and people have their own reactions to how he handled this particular situation.”Coach Prime reacts to Sheduer Sanders' mime act after Rex Ryan's criticismRex Ryan called out Shedeur Sanders after the Browns rookie claimed to be better than the quarterbacks in the league.&quot;This kid talks and he runs his mouth,&quot; Ryan said on 'Get Up' last week. &quot;Like he said, 'I can be a starting quarterback' with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that.&quot;If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You've got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you're not the quarterback now.&quot;Amid the backlash, Sheduer's father, Deion Sanders, backed his former quarterback for the way he handled things.“Good 1 son. You did that,” Coach Prime commented on the interview.With Dillon Gabriel getting the starting role, Sheduer Sanders was expected to be QB2. However, Flacco has been named the backup for Gabriel with Sanders remaining in his QB3 role.