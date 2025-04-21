Adam Schefter drops latest update on A.J. Brown's Eagles future amid trade rumors

NFL insider Adam Schefter doesn't think the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to trade star receiver A.J. Brown.

Ad

The Eagles acquired Brown during the 2022 NFL draft, and he has been an impactful receiver for the Eagles. He was a key reason why Philadelphia won the Super Bowl, but his name has come up in trade rumors.

Although Brown's name has come up in trade rumors, NFL insider Adam Schefter doesn't think that is the case. Instead, he says the Eagles won't be trading the star receiver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Contrary to internet speculation, the Eagles are not trading A.J. Brown. The star wide receiver signed a three-year extension a year ago this week," Schefter wrote ahead of the draft.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brown is the Eagles' No. 1 receiver, an important player of the team's offense, which is why Schefter doesn't expect Philadelphia to trade him. Brown signed a three-year, $96 million extension with the Eagles. The deal ends in 2029, but there is a potential out after the 2026 season.

Last season with the Eagles, Brown recorded 67 receptions for 1,079 yards and 7 touchdowns. In the Super Bowl, 3 receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.

A.J. Brown was the subject of trade rumors

A.J. Brown's name had come up in trade rumors this offseason, and he was linked to the New England Patriots.

Ad

The trade rumors sparked after Eagles insider Nick Stevens of WEEI Afternoons claimed Philadelphia wants to trade up to select Abdul Carter.

“I got a call earlier today that the Philadelphia Eagles really, really, really want Abdul Carter and that they would consider, rather, are planning to call your New England Patriots on draft day, if Carter falls to No. 4, to see if Mike Vrabel would like a reunion with A.J. Brown and possibly more draft selections and compensation to come,” Stevens said, via Athlon Sports.

Ad

However, after the report, Schefter made it clear that the Eagles aren't looking to trade the star receiver at all.

The Eagles hold the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Philadelphia has eight total picks in the draft.

The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.