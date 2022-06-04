Adam Schefter explains biggest downside to signing Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders, but there has been no signing yet. Still, the workout has remained one of the biggest stories this offseason, and the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller is hopeful a backup job behind Derek Carr will help get his pro-career back on track.

Of course, coming back to the NFL after such a long absence won’t be easy. Kaepernick will have a long road ahead of him to get back to his former self. ESPN insider Adam Schefter commented about the quarterback’s challenges on his podcast, should he get a second chance.

"Who didn't do something for six years? Their reflexes would not be as quick. In that job, when they returned to doing it, it would not be as natural to them. I know when I left newspapers and went to TV at NFL Network, and then tried to write as often as I did for the Denver Post, it just wasn't as quick, and it wasn't as natural."

Schefter also mentioned the former San Francisco's 49ers quarterback's workouts with wide receivers.

"It took a little bit longer to process things for me. And I could assure you that I'm sure the same thing is true with Colin Kaepernick. He still could be a good quarterback, and he still deserves his spot in the National Football League. But it's just not going to flow as easily when you haven't played or done something in six years, despite the workouts and despite throwing to wide receivers."

The NFL insider finished by saying,

"And that's not the point that he can't do it. It's just to say it's just one more obstacle that Colin Kaepernick needs to overcome, moving forward. And that's not a simple thing to do. Now, I still hope he gets on. I still think he deserves to be signed. But there has to be some impact on his skills over the last six years of not playing on a regular basis. Let's hope that somebody does give Colin Kaepernick a chance.”

Kaepernick in a backup role would help him get back to NFL shape

With any luck, Kaepernick will be able to slide into that backup role and work his way back to NFL condition. Training camp and a season with a pro team would go a long way in eventually securing a starting job.

Of course, even if the Raiders do sign Kaepernick, there’s no guarantee that any of the other 31 teams would be will be willing to.

