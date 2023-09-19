During the Monday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, running back Nick Chubb suffered one of the grisliest injuries in recent NFL history.

He was hit on the left leg by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick while performing a rushing play, and had to be carted off the field in what looked like a season-ending injury. And despite the promises of announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, a replay of Chubb's leg snapping made it to the airwaves.

Some minutes later, league insider Adam Schefter put out this rather blunt and detailed injury report via X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Chubb dislocated his left knee and tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL with cartilage damage on October 10, 2015 vs. Tennessee. He injured the same knee tonight vs. Pittsburgh.

Expand Tweet

But in a harrowing time such as this, fans were enraged, wanting some peace for Chubb. They took to X to express it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet