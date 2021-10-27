NFL Insider Adam Schefter reveals when he feels Deshaun Watson will be traded

The Deshaun Watson situation looks like it may finally be coming to an end. After months and months of uncertainty about where Watson will play football after he stated he would not play for the Houston Texans again, we might finally have an answer.

There are rumored to be a number of teams, including the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers as the two number one choices for Watson, but it is thought that Miami is the chosen destination for him.

The NFL's trade deadline is fast approaching, with no deal yet in the works for Watson. NFL Insider Adam Schefter spoke on his podcast "The Adam Schefter Podcast" and while many think Watson will be traded by the November 2 deadline, Schefter thinks that the trade could potentially happen at the end of the season instead.

"Look, he is going to get traded at some point, absolutely," Schefter said.

"I just don't know if it is going to be by the November 2nd trade deadline. I can see, certainly, right after the season, when team's reassess their quarterback position.

"Think about all the team's that could potentially be in the quarterback market this upcoming offseason. New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Denver, Philadelphia, Miami, Carolina, so there are a whole host of teams who could be making quarterback moves at some point this offseason and Deshaun Watson will be one of the primary quarterbacks we expect to be available if he is not traded by the trade deadline," Schefter said.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on #Texans QB Deshaun Watson: “We don’t have all the access to that information & pride ourselves on not interfering with it. That process is ongoing.” Important: “We don't feel we have that necessary information to place him on the exempt list.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on #Texans QB Deshaun Watson: “We don’t have all the access to that information & pride ourselves on not interfering with it. That process is ongoing.” Important: “We don't feel we have that necessary information to place him on the exempt list.”

Factors in play in the Watson deal

There is certainly a whole lot to play out in this Watson deal. For starters, the Texans' asking price for Watson was at one point six total draft picks, but three of them had to be first rounders, which is a seriously steep asking price.

Despite the fact that Miami are still reportedly in the market for Watson and as of today, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Houston Chronicle reported that the Dolphins and Texans have agreed on a deal for Watson, but Miami want Watson's legal issues to be resolved before rubber-stamping the deal.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz Houston Chronicle reports Dolphins & Texans have agreed on trade terms for Watson, but Dolphins want his legal issues resolved before consummating deal (good luck with that).Chronicle suggests Ross wants clarity from Goodell on length of potential suspension (good luck with that) Houston Chronicle reports Dolphins & Texans have agreed on trade terms for Watson, but Dolphins want his legal issues resolved before consummating deal (good luck with that).Chronicle suggests Ross wants clarity from Goodell on length of potential suspension (good luck with that)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The important part of this is that the legal proceedings currently going on with Watson could go on for a while yet, which makes Adam Schefter's comments about a trade at the end of the season more realistic.

One way or another, Deshaun Watson will play for another team eventually, but when that happens and to which team, it remains to be seen. As of now, Miami seem to be in the driver's seat.

Edited by Piyush Bisht