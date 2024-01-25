Adam Schefter opens door to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs winning Bill Belichick sweepstakes in steal of the year

Bill Belichick has coached one NFL GOAT in his career. With more analysts lumping Patrick Mahomes into the conversation, the former Patriots head coach might find a way to coach two of the top players since 2000. At least, that's what NFL insider Adam Schefter indicated was a possibility, albeit a remote one.

Speaking on "Get Up," the insider explained why and how such a switch could happen:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[00:03:35] So if the Chiefs were to win the Super Bowl this year, would that make him (Andy Reid) more likely to walk? If he did walk at that point in time, and you're the Kansas City Chiefs and Bill Belichick is still sitting out there, would that not be an interesting possibility... to go take a run at the greatest coach of all time? That's interesting to watch. [00:04:15]"

Examining an AFC West with Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick at Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots

The past 13 months has seen AFC West teams change quite a few coaches. The Denver Broncos signed Sean Payton as the biggest hire of the 2023 offseason. This year, the Chargers might have the hire of the year with Jim Harbaugh.

However, if Bill Belichick were to end up with the Kansas City Chiefs, it would be a division of Belichick versus Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh and Antonio Pierce. That said, such a hire would turn the Chiefs on their head.

The team that has been the face of explosive offense in the NFL would be taking a massive pivot with Belichick. Belichick never built his teams to win with aggression. At the same time, his coaching style comes off as somewhat of an opposite to Andy Reid.

Reid has a reputation for being somewhat of a player's coach who keeps an open door for ideas from anywhere in any situation. Meanwhile, Belichick ran the show his way with the New England Patriots and leaned into the work aspect of the game instead of the fun aspect.

All of this said, the team has leaned defensively this season. The Chiefs rank eighth in points per game on offense. Meanwhile, defensively, the team ranks second in points per game. If it was to lean into the defensive side of the ball in 2024 as well, getting one of the most successful defensive minds in the game would be par for the course.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.