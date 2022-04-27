“I would be a little surprised right now” - Adam Schefter reveals doubts about expected first overall pick Aidan Hutchinson 

Aidan Hutchinson might not be the number one overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

On his eponymous podcast, Schefter stated he’d be surprised if the University of Michigan defensive end went to the Jaguars at number one overall, saying:

“I'm not convinced the Jaguars are gonna go defensive. And they might. How about this? I'm not convinced that the man that people have talked about is the number one overall pick, Aiden Hutchinson, is going to be the number one overall pick. In fact, I would be a little surprised right now. If you went number one, I'm gonna tell you, he's not in the conversation. He's good enough to go number one. I hope he goes number one.”

Schefter concluded his point by stating the defensive end is a better fit for the Detroit Lions, who hold the number two pick overall, and that Jacksonville will go with either defensive lineman Travon Walker of Georgia or an offensive lineman:

“But I can't think of a player who fits Detroit any better than Aidan Hutchinson, and I think Jacksonville is gonna go either Travon Walker or one of the offensive linemen. I think that's more likely at number one than all this conversation about who's gonna go number one, whether it's Aidan Hutchinson or not.”

He had an outstanding senior season in 2021 for Michigan. He was third in all of college football and first in the Big Ten in sacks with 14. He also had 62 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss.

The defensive end racked up many awards for his efforts, including Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Lott IMPACT Trophy. According to the Lott IMPACT Trophy organization's website, "the IMPACT award is awarded annually to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of athletics and recognizes college football's Defensive Player of the Year who best exemplify the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity."

Where will Aidan Hutchinson end up in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Washington v Michigan

He won’t fall past the Lions at number two, if the Jaguars do pass on him at number one. The six-foot-six 265-pound player might be the safest pick in the entire draft class.

The question is, will Jacksonville make the 2021 Consensus All-American the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, or will he drop to Detroit?

We’ll find out soon enough where his NFL journey will begin.

