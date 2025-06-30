  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Washington Commanders
  • Adam Schefter reveals major problem with Terry McLaurin contract as Commanders WR eyes Ja'Marr Chase-like $30M deal

Adam Schefter reveals major problem with Terry McLaurin contract as Commanders WR eyes Ja'Marr Chase-like $30M deal

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jun 30, 2025 19:00 GMT
NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty
NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes Terry McLaurin’s stalled contract talks with Washington have hit a stubborn obstacle.

Ad

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Schefter explained the fundamental sticking point that has kept negotiations from advancing.

"There's no update, which is the update. And that's the problem," Schefter said.
"The problem is with this particular situation. I think Terry McLaurin is going to argue that we've seen other wide receivers who his numbers are comparable to, like Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins and DK Metcalf get paid over $30 million a year this off season, and I think the commanders then can say yes, but Mike Evans, who also has had comparable numbers, is that $24 million so there really is quite a difference in a gap between what both sides would want," he added.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

While the concept of big paydays for elite receivers isn’t new, the ceiling has moved sharply higher. Several recent contracts have redefined the market, making it more challenging for teams to negotiate mid-tier or “bridge” deals.

Contract comparisons complicate Washington's negotiation strategy with Terry McLaurin

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

For Terry McLaurin, this contract dynamic is central. He is coming off a season that reestablished him as one of the league’s most reliable producers. In 2024, he logged 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Ad

Those numbers secured him a second Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors, achievements that give his negotiators strong leverage.

However, skeptics question whether that performance is sustainable. Dan Fornek of Pro Football Network noted in his offseason evaluation that banking on Terry McLaurin to duplicate a dramatic jump in touchdown production could be risky, highlighting his age as a factor.

"Betting on players to repeat a significant jump in touchdown production is a dangerous game, especially when they are entering their age-30 season," Fornek wrote for Pro Football Network.
Ad

The Commanders, meanwhile, are weighing McLaurin’s durability and consistent 1,000-yard production against the risk of committing top-tier money through his early 30s.

Despite missing only three games in six seasons, the franchise has to reconcile whether to slot his compensation alongside the likes of Chase and Metcalf or keep it closer to Mike Evans’ range.

The negotiation stalemate has already prompted Terry McLaurin to skip mandatory minicamp, a tactic he used during his last extension discussions. While no firm deadlines loom yet, the team would prefer to avoid a scenario where an agreement comes together only days before Week 1. This is what happened last year with other high-profile holdouts around the league.

Reports from multiple outlets, including CBS Sports, indicate that McLaurin’s side could target a deal averaging around $30 million per season. This would place him among the NFL’s highest-paid receivers. That projection aligns with the recent three-year, $90 million contracts signed by several elite pass-catchers.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications