Adam Schefter reveals major problem with Terry McLaurin contract as Commanders WR eyes Ja'Marr Chase-like $30M deal

ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes Terry McLaurin’s stalled contract talks with Washington have hit a stubborn obstacle.
Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Schefter explained the fundamental sticking point that has kept negotiations from advancing.
"There's no update, which is the update. And that's the problem," Schefter said.
"The problem is with this particular situation. I think Terry McLaurin is going to argue that we've seen other wide receivers who his numbers are comparable to, like Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins and DK Metcalf get paid over $30 million a year this off season, and I think the commanders then can say yes, but Mike Evans, who also has had comparable numbers, is that $24 million so there really is quite a difference in a gap between what both sides would want," he added.
While the concept of big paydays for elite receivers isn’t new, the ceiling has moved sharply higher. Several recent contracts have redefined the market, making it more challenging for teams to negotiate mid-tier or “bridge” deals.
Contract comparisons complicate Washington's negotiation strategy with Terry McLaurin
For Terry McLaurin, this contract dynamic is central. He is coming off a season that reestablished him as one of the league’s most reliable producers. In 2024, he logged 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Those numbers secured him a second Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors, achievements that give his negotiators strong leverage.
However, skeptics question whether that performance is sustainable. Dan Fornek of Pro Football Network noted in his offseason evaluation that banking on Terry McLaurin to duplicate a dramatic jump in touchdown production could be risky, highlighting his age as a factor.
"Betting on players to repeat a significant jump in touchdown production is a dangerous game, especially when they are entering their age-30 season," Fornek wrote for Pro Football Network.
The Commanders, meanwhile, are weighing McLaurin’s durability and consistent 1,000-yard production against the risk of committing top-tier money through his early 30s.
Despite missing only three games in six seasons, the franchise has to reconcile whether to slot his compensation alongside the likes of Chase and Metcalf or keep it closer to Mike Evans’ range.
The negotiation stalemate has already prompted Terry McLaurin to skip mandatory minicamp, a tactic he used during his last extension discussions. While no firm deadlines loom yet, the team would prefer to avoid a scenario where an agreement comes together only days before Week 1. This is what happened last year with other high-profile holdouts around the league.
Reports from multiple outlets, including CBS Sports, indicate that McLaurin’s side could target a deal averaging around $30 million per season. This would place him among the NFL’s highest-paid receivers. That projection aligns with the recent three-year, $90 million contracts signed by several elite pass-catchers.
