  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Adam Schefter shares scary Lamar Jackson injury update raising concern around Ravens QB after foot issue

Adam Schefter shares scary Lamar Jackson injury update raising concern around Ravens QB after foot issue

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 22, 2025 10:46 GMT
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Adam Schefter believes that the Baltimore Ravens were not quite honest about Lamar Jackson's injury update. Speaking on 'NFL on ESPN' on Thursday, he questioned the situation surrounding their quarterback.

Ad
"It sounds like it's a little bit scarier than the Ravens led on," Schefter said. "Because they did take X-rays, they did say there were no signs of broken bones or any issues, and John Harbaugh admitted his prayers were answered. So, if there were anything that was nothing, he wouldn't have to pray that Lamar Jackson's X-rays would have turned out the way they did.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He didn't practice today. Second day straight- and look they don't have Lamar Jackson out there right now. They need him out there for the start of the regular season. So I'd imagine they'll give that foot a couple weeks to heal. It certainly sounds like the tests came back as well as they could've hoped."
Ad
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jackson's foot got stepped on during Wednesday's practice session. He left early as the Ravens decided to give him time to recover and minimise the chances of aggravating the injury.

John Harbaugh later provided an update on the quarterback's injury.

"He got his foot stepped on like we said yesterday," Harbaugh said on Thursday. "They did a quick X-ray and there's no damage or anything like that. I'm sure it's a little sore today, so we just kept him in. But he's fine. He's going to be good.
Ad
"It was a big relief," Harbaugh added. "I told the guys, I said, 'prayers get answered.' Because I was praying. God came through. But he's good."

Lamar Jackson reacts to Adam Schefter's skepticism over his injury

After Adam Schefter's clip went viral, the Ravens quarterback soon caught wind of the conversation.

Ad

Lamar Jackson cut through the tense atmosphere surrounding his injury by commenting a laughing emoji on Schefter's video, hinting that things are not as serious as they seem.

The Ravens take on the Washington Commanders in their final preseason game on Saturday. They then kick off Week 1 with a showdown against the Buffalo Bills. It will be played on Sept. 7 at Highmark Stadium and will kick off at 8:20 pm ET.

Last season, the Ravens made the playoffs but lost to the Bills in the divisional round. Can Lamar Jackson lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance this year?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications