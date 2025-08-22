Adam Schefter shares scary Lamar Jackson injury update raising concern around Ravens QB after foot issue

Adam Schefter believes that the Baltimore Ravens were not quite honest about Lamar Jackson's injury update. Speaking on 'NFL on ESPN' on Thursday, he questioned the situation surrounding their quarterback.&quot;It sounds like it's a little bit scarier than the Ravens led on,&quot; Schefter said. &quot;Because they did take X-rays, they did say there were no signs of broken bones or any issues, and John Harbaugh admitted his prayers were answered. So, if there were anything that was nothing, he wouldn't have to pray that Lamar Jackson's X-rays would have turned out the way they did.&quot;He didn't practice today. Second day straight- and look they don't have Lamar Jackson out there right now. They need him out there for the start of the regular season. So I'd imagine they'll give that foot a couple weeks to heal. It certainly sounds like the tests came back as well as they could've hoped.&quot;Jackson's foot got stepped on during Wednesday's practice session. He left early as the Ravens decided to give him time to recover and minimise the chances of aggravating the injury.John Harbaugh later provided an update on the quarterback's injury.&quot;He got his foot stepped on like we said yesterday,&quot; Harbaugh said on Thursday. &quot;They did a quick X-ray and there's no damage or anything like that. I'm sure it's a little sore today, so we just kept him in. But he's fine. He's going to be good.&quot;It was a big relief,&quot; Harbaugh added. &quot;I told the guys, I said, 'prayers get answered.' Because I was praying. God came through. But he's good.&quot;Lamar Jackson reacts to Adam Schefter's skepticism over his injuryAfter Adam Schefter's clip went viral, the Ravens quarterback soon caught wind of the conversation.Lamar Jackson cut through the tense atmosphere surrounding his injury by commenting a laughing emoji on Schefter's video, hinting that things are not as serious as they seem.The Ravens take on the Washington Commanders in their final preseason game on Saturday. They then kick off Week 1 with a showdown against the Buffalo Bills. It will be played on Sept. 7 at Highmark Stadium and will kick off at 8:20 pm ET.Last season, the Ravens made the playoffs but lost to the Bills in the divisional round. Can Lamar Jackson lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance this year?