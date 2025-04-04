Adam Schefter takes shots at Falcons' Michael Penix Jr move while breaking down Geno Smith's $75,000,000 deal

Michael Penix Jr. is ready to take over the Atlanta Falcons quarterback job, seeing that the Kirk Cousins experience ended after one season. There are a few teams that need a quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL draft, but one of them has locked in its quarterback for the future.

After seeing that the Las Vegas Raiders officially extended quarterback Geno Smith on a two-year, $75 million extension, NFL insider Adam Schefter discussed the thought process and how this means the Raiders are likely not going to draft a quarterback with the sixth pick in the draft.

"I think Geno Smith had his eyes on Las Vegas. The Seahawks made him happy. They sent him to Las Vegas, which was willing to pay Geno Smith more than the Seahawks. The Seahawks go on to Sam Donald and with today's deal, because at this time of the year, everything is relative to the draft. I think this almost clinches the fact that she that the Las Vegas Raiders will bypass a quarterback in the first round."

Schefter continued and seemingly took a swipe at the Atlanta Falcons for drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the first round after signing Kirk Cousins during the free agency period.

"Maybe they revisit it in an early round later on. But it's hard to imagine that they go and give Geno Smith $75 million today and then turn around three weeks later and draft a quarterback in the first round. I don't think they're taking a page from the Falcons playbook in terms of the plays that they're going to run here."

Below is the full clip of Adam Schefter from "NFL Live".

Michael Penix Jr. played portions of games throughout the season before getting the starting job for the final three games. He completed 61 of 105 (58.1%) of his passes for 775 yards with three passing touchdowns to three interceptions.

Atlanta Falcons ready for Michael Penix Jr. to be the starter

The Atlanta Falcons seem fine with having Kirk Cousins as the backup quarterback to Michael Penix Jr. However, coach Raheem Morris said during the NFL annual meetings earlier this week that they are willing to move Cousins in a trade if the right deal comes along.

"This is not a thing where we're holding [Cousins] back if the opportunity [for a trade] presents itself. If it's something that's good for both of us - it's good for the Falcons and Kirk Cousins - we certainly would like to see that happen." h/t NY Post

It would be interesting to see which teams inquire about trading for the veteran quarterback. That said, the Falcons may have to eat some of the contract as he has three years remaining on his deal.

