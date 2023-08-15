Adam Thielen cautiously optimistic on Bryce Young as Panthers enter new era (EXCLUSIVE)

The Carolina Panthers made some big moves this off-season by drafting quarterback Bryce Young and by acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver, Adam Thielen.

Thielen became the top wide receiver target in free agency after the Minnesota Vikings released him after nine seasons. He signed a three-year deal with the Panthers, becoming their number-one wide receiver entering the season.

Signing Thielen was crucial for the franchise. A week before they signed him, the Panthers traded wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears in order to land the first-overall pick, which they used on quarterback Bryce Young.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Adam Thielen said that he is optimistic about Young leading the team at quarterback:

"It's been all positive. He's the guy who comes in and acts like he's been in the league for 10 years and he's seen a lot of football obviously playing at a high level for a long time.

"So, you know, it's been a good start, but there's a long ways to go, obviously get on the same page as him, understanding who I am as a player and, and me understanding what he likes and doesn't like."

Thielen then admitted that Young needs more reps in games and practice in order for the two to get on a better page, as the youngster is adapting to the NFL.

"So there's a lot of time on task that needs to be had and you can't just go in your meeting room and talk about those things. You have to go and get those reps in practice and then pre-season games and then in the regular season, there's gonna be some that time on task that's just gonna have to be had to be able to get on the same page."

Thielen has been catching passes from Kirk Cousins for the last five seasons, a four-time Pro Bowler and an established starter for the last eight campaigns. Young, on the other hand, will be taking his first NFL snap in Week 1 vs. the Atlanta Falcons on September 10.

Adam Thielen opens up on leaving Minnesota for the Carolina Panthers

Adam Thielen and Kirk Cousins during Wild Card Round - Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints

It wasn't an easy decision for Adam Thielen to leave the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

Not only has he spent the past nine seasons with the Vikings, Thielen is a homegrown Minnesotan. He was born in Detroit Lakes, Michigan, and went to college at Minnesota State.

Thielen said that the toughest part about leaving Minnesota was getting away from the relationships he's built there his whole life:

"My whole whole life I've been in Minnesota. So there's obviously things that you're gonna miss. The people, the relationships that you've built over the years, inside the building and outside of the building and it was home for me. So obviously there's a lot of things that I'm gonna miss there."

Adam Thielen now has a new home in Carolina and will be looking to build relationships in the Panthers organization and local community. He also mentioned that he's excited about the warmer weather and the nice golf courses that he can enjoy in the state of North Carolina.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda.