Adam Thielen opens up on why he chose to sign with new-era Panthers in free agency (EXCLUSIVE)

Wide receiver Adam Thielen became a free agent when the Minnesota Vikings released him on March 10 after 10 seasons with the team as an undrafted free agent.

As one of the best free agents this offseason, it only took him nine days to sign with a new team. While Thielen had interest from multiple teams, he ultimately inked a three-year deal worth up to $25 million with the Carolina Panthers.

"Yeah, mostly I just felt like it was a great fit between the coaching staff, the players that were already in place here and where I'm at my in my career," Thielen said. "I wanted to be a part of building something more than just going somewhere just to finish my career.

"I wanted to be in an opportunity where I feel like we could build something special, and that's kind of how I felt with the pieces that were being put in place here. We had the opportunity to draft Bryce (Young), and it was a really exciting opportunity for me.

"I'm just excited for this journey for my family, you know. It's kind of like an adventure for us that we get to kind of do together. So, we're really excited about that, and Carolina is a great place. We're very fortunate to be here because good weather andogood people and great golf courses."

Adam Thielen talks about transitioning from Minnesota to Carolina

Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen made a drastic change by moving from Minnesota to North Carolina.

Not only has Thielen spent the last 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, he's spent all 32 years of his life in the state of Minnesota. He grew up in Detroit Lakes and attended Minnesota State University.

While Thielen has had some adjusting to do, he said he's rejuvenated by joining the new-era Carolina Panthers.

"Being actually 10 years in Minnesota and coming here is definitely an adjustment, a lot of things that you don't really think about. But even as little as, two days ago, for the first preseason game, there's a lot of things that are a lot different than what I'm used to, like showing up to a new stadium and having to learn what tunnel we're going out and stuff like that.

"So, there's a lot of change. But it's exciting, it's refreshing, it's energizing and it kinda keeps me on my toes and makes me feel young again."

Thielen will be entering his 11th NFL season. He has 534 receptions for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns. He's been named to two Pro Bowls and was selected as a second-team All-Pro in 2017.

Now, he will lead a young Panthers receiving core alongside veteran wideout, DJ Chark.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Adam Thielen and H/T Sportskeeda.