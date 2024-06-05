According to veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, the Carolina Panthers have one of the worst facilities in the NFL. The Panthers announced on Monday that they have plans to renovate their stadium, which has Thielen thrilled about the move.

Thielen spoke with Alex Zietlow of the "Charlotte Observer" and said that the Panthers' practice facility needs to be updated. He also took a shot at the Panthers' organization for having 'probably' the worst facility in the NFL.

“I think they’re behind a little bit as far as facilities," Thielen said. "We probably have the worst facilities in the NFL right now, and I don’t think there is anybody who would argue that. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. You gotta go play football, and you gotta go win games."

Thielen continued:

“So it’s nice to hear that, the commitment to us as players and the coaching staff, ‘Hey, you guys are putting the work in, and we’re going to commit and provide you guys with better facilities and really give you the resources to go out there and win."

During this off-season's NFLPA report card for team grades, Carolina received a C+ for their locker room, a C+ for their training room, and a B on their weight room. That's very average/subpar at best.

The Panthers and the city of Charlotte are proposing an $800 million renovation to the stadium that will keep the team in Charlotte for at least the next 20 years.

Adam Thielen and the Carolina Panthers will look to bounce back in 2024

Adam Thielen, left, and Bryce Young, right during Houston Texans v Carolina Panthers

Last season, Adam Thielen was a member of the Minnesota Vikings for the first 10 seasons of his career. He signed with the Carolina Panthers last off-season on a three-year deal worth $25 million.

While the Panthers offered the veteran a good deal for how late it is in his career, Thielen looked to help rookie Bryce Young and the young Panthers out. Thielen had a solid individual season, recording 103 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

The Panthers struggled and endured a 2-15 season. They had the worst record in the NFL, fired head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and played poor football on all three facets of the game.

Thielen, who is in the second year of his contract, will look to help Young and the offense develop as they enter year two of their recent rebuild.