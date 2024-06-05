  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Adam Thielen takes dig at Panthers organization - "We probably have NFL’s worst facilities"

Adam Thielen takes dig at Panthers organization - "We probably have NFL’s worst facilities"

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 05, 2024 05:34 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers
Adam Thielen during Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers

According to veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, the Carolina Panthers have one of the worst facilities in the NFL. The Panthers announced on Monday that they have plans to renovate their stadium, which has Thielen thrilled about the move.

Thielen spoke with Alex Zietlow of the "Charlotte Observer" and said that the Panthers' practice facility needs to be updated. He also took a shot at the Panthers' organization for having 'probably' the worst facility in the NFL.

“I think they’re behind a little bit as far as facilities," Thielen said. "We probably have the worst facilities in the NFL right now, and I don’t think there is anybody who would argue that. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. You gotta go play football, and you gotta go win games."
also-read-trending Trending

Thielen continued:

“So it’s nice to hear that, the commitment to us as players and the coaching staff, ‘Hey, you guys are putting the work in, and we’re going to commit and provide you guys with better facilities and really give you the resources to go out there and win."

During this off-season's NFLPA report card for team grades, Carolina received a C+ for their locker room, a C+ for their training room, and a B on their weight room. That's very average/subpar at best.

The Panthers and the city of Charlotte are proposing an $800 million renovation to the stadium that will keep the team in Charlotte for at least the next 20 years.

Adam Thielen and the Carolina Panthers will look to bounce back in 2024

Adam Thielen, left, and &lt;a href=&#039;https://www.sportskeeda.com/nfl/bryce-young&#039; target=&#039;_blank&#039; rel=&#039;noopener noreferrer&#039;&gt;Bryce Young&lt;/a&gt;, right during Houston Texans v Carolina Panthers
Adam Thielen, left, and Bryce Young, right during Houston Texans v Carolina Panthers

Last season, Adam Thielen was a member of the Minnesota Vikings for the first 10 seasons of his career. He signed with the Carolina Panthers last off-season on a three-year deal worth $25 million.

While the Panthers offered the veteran a good deal for how late it is in his career, Thielen looked to help rookie Bryce Young and the young Panthers out. Thielen had a solid individual season, recording 103 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

The Panthers struggled and endured a 2-15 season. They had the worst record in the NFL, fired head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and played poor football on all three facets of the game.

Thielen, who is in the second year of his contract, will look to help Young and the offense develop as they enter year two of their recent rebuild.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी