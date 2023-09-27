Adult star Kendra Lust offers to help Tyreek Hill after Dolphins WR's X-rated aspirations

Adult star Kendra Lust has offered to help Tyreek Hill join pornography if he wishes to after his playing career is over. On a gaming stream, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver told Mike Evans that he's seriously thinking about it once he retires from the NFL.

Now, the adult actress has said that she has a deal in place for him. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Lust said she's willing to help Hill if he can get her tickets to a Dolphins game.

However, she warned him that speed is not valued in her business.

"Yeah I can help him get started .. but can he get me tickets to a dolphins game... but speed is never a good thing in my business," she wrote.

Kendra Lust suggests OnlyFans for Tyreek Hill

Given that Tyreek Hill is a well-known sportsperson, Kendra Lust has suggested that he could make millions on OnlyFans.

“Well, tell him (Tyreek Hill) I can help him make millions if we do OnlyFans,” she told OutKick.

Hill responded to her offer, saying it's not for nothing he is called "Cheetah".

Tyreek Hill looking at historic 2023 NFL season

However, before anyone starts looking towards a collaboration between Hill and Lust, there's an NFL season to be played.

The Miami Dolphins are among three teams with a perfect 3-0 record, along with the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the exception of the game against the New England Patriots, Tyreek Hill has been phenomenal. In the opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he accounted for 215 yards and two touchdowns at an astonishing 19.5 yards per reception.

In their latest game against the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins put up an eye-watering 70 points. Hill had 157 yards on just nine receptions at 17.4 yards per catch and also contributed a receiving touchdown.

Even in the second game against the Patriots, when he had just 40 yards, Hill still scored a touchdown and made space for other running backs to wreak havoc. The Dolphins wide receiver is clearly having the season of his life, which is a statement to behold considering how good he has been throughout his career.

His connection with Tua Tagovailoa has made the Dolphins among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, even though they're in a loaded AFC.

Their next game against the Buffalo Bills should show where Miami really stands among its competitors.