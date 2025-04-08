AFC West team predicted to trade for Tyreek Hill in blockbuster move

Tyreek Hill's future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with the Miami Dolphins reportedly looking to trade the superstar wideout. A trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Moe Moton suggested that Hill could return to the AFC West, although not to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moton has proposed that the LA Chargers acquire Hill so that the five-time First-Team All-Pro can serve as an offensive weapon for quarterback Justin Herbert. In return, the Chargers could send a second-round draft pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder to the Dolphins.

The Chargers need an experienced NFL star in their wide receiver room after losing Joshua Palmer to the Buffalo Bills in free agency. Moton also pointed out that Hill could help share the load with Ladd McConkey.

"Hill would fill a void and take full advantage of his target share as a complement to wideout Ladd McConkey," Moton wrote.

Hill has played in the AFC West before, spending six years with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2016. Hill won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020. He was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022.

Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens also linked with moves for Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

NFL: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - Source: Imagn

Since Tyreek Hill has been linked wth a trade away from Miami, several teams have reportedly been monitoring his situation. The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys are also among the teams reportedly interested in the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Hill caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns for the Dolphins during the 2024 season as the team failed to make the playoffs. It was also the first time in his nine-year career that he didn't earn a Pro Bowl honor.

While there was a decline in Hill's output this past season due to his high standards, he was still a big threat in Miami's offense. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see where Hill plays his football next season.

