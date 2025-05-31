After attending Patriots OTAs, Julian Edelman delivers outlook for Patriots under Mike Vrabel

The 2025 New England Patriots have a lot of excitement building as the new season approaches. The team has a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, a new elite wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, an improved offensive line that features No. 4 overall pick Will Campbell, and a vastly better defensive unit.

While it is unclear whether this will be enough for the Patriots to challenge for the playoffs and the Super Bowl next year, it is evident that Patriots fans, and former players, are excited about what is being built in New England.

Former wide receiver Julian Edelman is one of those individuals who is excited for the future in New England, as evidenced by a recent trending social media video.

On Friday, Edelman appeared in a video on X that was shared by the Patriots official profile, one where the former WR detailed his level of excitement about the team.

"Just got back to Foxborough watch practice. Watched coach Vrabe's [Mike Vrabel], watched all the new guys, watched all the old guys. My excitement levels are literally through the roof. It's insane. We got hope guys. We are all the same record. But we got Vrabe's [Mike Vrabel], and we got the young buck Drake [Drake Maye], we got a whole bunch of new guys sprinkled in, and we got some foundational... Let's gooooo." Edelman said.

Will the New England Patriots make the playoffs in 2025?

We used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool to see where the New England Patriots would finish the regular season in 2025. In the simulation, the Patriots had a phenomenal season this year, and drastically outperformed their record in 2024.

Last year, the Patriots finished with a record of 4-13 and fourth place in the AFC East. However, in the simulation, the Patriots finished the 2025 season with a great record of 12-5. This amazing campaign saw the team finish second place in the AFC East (only behind the Buffalo Bills) and qualify for the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

As a result, if Edelman's recent assessment and Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool are accurate, Patriots fans have a lot to be excited about heading into the 2025 National Football League season.

