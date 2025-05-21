Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has revealed a financial strategy he used in his professional career. Despite earning over $70,629,507 (via Spotrac) while playing in the NFL, he claims to have never spent any of his NFL salary. He is ranked as one of the highest-paid tight ends in NFL history.
The revelation came during Gronkowski's Wednesday appearance on the popular podcast "Bussin' With The Boys."
"To this day, technically I have not spent any of my NFL money," Gronkowski told the podcast hosts. "I'm very frugal, you know, and live. You know, with a roommate, my first couple years I didn't know how long the NFL was gonna last. I was a second round pick, so it was like a four year, $4 million deal. And I was like, if I play this contract out, I'll be set for life."
As a second-round draft choice in 2010, Rob Gronkowski signed a four-year, $4 million deal with the Patriots, far lower than first-round picks usually earn.
Rob Gronkowski gets candid on the hardships after retirement
The former Patriots star revealed a disciplined financial mindset during his playing days, saying:
“I got $2 million in my bank, I can make a hundred, $200,000 of interest.”
He explained that even if his NFL career lasted only a few years, he believed he would be financially secure. He also spoke about the mental challenges of retirement, noting how the loss of structure affected him.
"Once you retire, that routine is completely thrown out the window," Rob Gronkowski said. "Now, it's up to you to schedule when you're going to work out, when you're going to study, when you're going to handle everything else. If you get off that routine, it really f**ks with you. You start feeling mentally weak, like you're all over the place, not doing the right things, missing workouts."
Gronkowski, who spent 11 years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, established himself as one of football's most towering tight ends.
