After Marvin Harrison Jr.'s inconsistent rookie season, Larry Fitzgerald makes opinion clear on Cardinals WR's future

When the Arizona Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 pick in 2024, they expected the wideout to have a big impact on the team. Although Harrison Jr. led the team with eight receiving touchdowns, he struggled for rhythm in his rookie season.

Ad

Nonetheless, Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald believes that Harrison Jr. can improve even further in his second year with the franchise.

"I saw a guy who made a lot of plays," Fitzgerald said to Arizona Republic's Theo Mackie. "He did a really good job. When the ball came to him, he made his plays. He's only gonna continue to get better so I'm excited to see his Year 2."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harrison Jr, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, finished his rookie year with 62 catches for 885 yards, fifth among all rookies, along with eight TDs. While his stats were not poor by any means, Arizona fans felt that the receiver fell short of expectations, given that he was the team's first-round pick.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Cardinals eventually finished third in the NFC West with an 8-9 record in the 2024 season, failing to make the playoffs.

Ad

Larry Fitzgerald is more than happy to help Marvin Harrison Jr. hone his skills at Arizona

Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Source: Imagn

Although Larry Fitzgerald last played in the NFL in the 2020 season, he would be more than willing to help Marvin Harrison Jr. enhance his game.

Ad

"If he ever needs anything, I told him, I'm always available for him any way I can be helpful," Fitzgerald said. "But fortunately, he has a father who was a heck of a lot better than I was, so he can tap into him whenever he likes."

Harrison Jr. will be aiming to have a career trajectory similar to Fitzgerald, who struggled in his rookie year, before leading the league in receptions in his second year.

Fitzgerald played his entire 17-year NFL career with the Cardinals, recording 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns on 1,432 receptions. He earned 11 Pro Bowl honors and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.