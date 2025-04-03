  • home icon
  After missing on Ashton Jeanty in Round 1, Bears predicted to draft 45-TD, 3785-yard Ohio State rusher with No. 41 pick

After missing on Ashton Jeanty in Round 1, Bears predicted to draft 45-TD, 3785-yard Ohio State rusher with No. 41 pick

By Arnold
Modified Apr 03, 2025 11:40 GMT
Image Credits - IMAGN
After missing on Ashton Jeanty in Round 1, Bears predicted to draft 45-TD, 3785-yard Ohio State rusher with No. 41 pick (Image Credits - IMAGN)

The Chicago Bears have been heavily linked with drafting Ashton Jeanty in this year's NFL draft. However, as per the latest mock draft by analyst Field Yates, the Bears are not projected to land the Boise State running back in the first round.

Instead, Yates has predicted Chicago to take LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell in the first round. The draft analyst has also predicted the Bears to select Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka with their No. 39 pick in the second round (via the Carolina Panthers), and Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins with their No. 41 pick.

Judkins began his collegiate career at Ole Miss in 2022. He played two seasons with the Rebels before transferring to Ohio State in 2024.

Across his three-year college career, Judkins racked up 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns on 739 carries. He also added 442 yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions.

In his final collegiate season at Ohio State, Judkins rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also contributing 161 yards and two touchdowns on 22 receptions, helping the Buckeyes win the national title.

The Bears are in need of a top running back to complement their offense, and Judkins is one of the best in this year's class. Since Jeanty is likely to get picked before Chicago gets its first-round selection, Bears coach Ben Johnson could look to bring in Judkins to bolster his offensive backfield.

Field Yates predicts Las Vegas Raiders to draft Ashton Jeanty in the first round this year

Former Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty - Source: Getty
Former Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty - Source: Getty

Field Yates has projected the Las Vegas Raiders to take Ashton Jeanty in the first round this year. The Boise State star is predicted to go as the top RB, after finishing as a runner-up in the Heisman voting.

In the 2024 season, Jeanty racked up 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 attempts, while contributing 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions. However, some have questioned whether the running back will be a success in the NFL due to his 5-foot-8 stature.

